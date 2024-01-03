Prior to the announcement, Vodafone Idea was required to file bank guarantees worth almost ₹24,800 Crore
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.
While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.
For Vi, in 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the Department of Telecom's AGR demand, resulting in a burden of ₹58,000 crore.
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.
Airtel recently acquired 1% of Indus for ₹862 Crore, increasing its holding to 48.95% and moving closer to majority ownership.
Vodafone Group likely sold a 20% stake in Indus Towers in a block auction today, with an average price of ₹312 per share.
Vodafone has hired advisors from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas to help with the stake sale in Indian stock markets.
In January this year, Bharti Airtel prepaid ₹8,325 Crore to the Department of Telecom for part payment of delayed liabilities from the 2015 spectrum auction.
The company raised ₹2,075 Crore from its promoters by issuing preferential shares. The company successfully raised ₹20,000 Crore, so far.
