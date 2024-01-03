iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Telecom Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Vodafone Idea shares zoom ~7% after major relief from DoT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Prior to the announcement, Vodafone Idea was required to file bank guarantees worth almost ₹24,800 Crore

image

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

image

Vodafone Idea zooms ~10% after $3.6 Billion deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.

image

Vodafone Idea shares crash to 52-week low as SC rejects AGR plea

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

For Vi, in 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the Department of Telecom's AGR demand, resulting in a burden of ₹58,000 crore.

image

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

image

Vodafone UK may infuse ₹2,000 Crore equity topup to Vi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Airtel recently acquired 1% of Indus for ₹862 Crore, increasing its holding to 48.95% and moving closer to majority ownership.

image

Bharti Airtel buys another 1% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vodafone Group likely sold a 20% stake in Indus Towers in a block auction today, with an average price of ₹312 per share.

image

Vodafone Plc plans to sell up to 9.9% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vodafone has hired advisors from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas to help with the stake sale in Indian stock markets.

image

Bharti Airtel prepays ₹7,904 Crore to DoT in spectrum related charges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In January this year, Bharti Airtel prepaid ₹8,325 Crore to the Department of Telecom for part payment of delayed liabilities from the 2015 spectrum auction.

image

Vodafone Idea may issue shares, convertible instruments to vendors for settlement of dues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company raised ₹2,075 Crore from its promoters by issuing preferential shares. The company successfully raised ₹20,000 Crore, so far.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.