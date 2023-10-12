iifl-logo-icon 1
Textile Sector

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

Titan Company's profit up by 7% y-o-y in Q4FY24; stock slumps ~6%

The Board has approved the extension of CK Venkataraman's tenure as the Managing Director of the company, from October 2024 to December 2025.

Grasim Industries’ board meeting to be held on Oct 16 to consider raising funds

The board will consider various modes of raising funds.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Everything you need to know

It offers products to various segments of the market that include premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle income and value-fashion.

Go Fashion stock tumbles ~5% as Sequoia offloads stake

Over 74 lakh shares were trading on the NSE today.

Page Industries tumbles ~9% on lacklustre numbers in Q4

Page Industries’ stock nosedived to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 34,952.65 per piece.

Reliance Industries completes acquisition of Sintex Textiles

In this insolvency resolution, the primary creditor Punjab National Bank (PNB) received Rs 700 crore.

Hi Fabrique Group acquires Tessitura Monti India

Hi Fabrique is in luxury cotton business.

Groyyo ropes in ThreadSol’s Abhishek Srivastava as CTO

Abhishek brings nearly 20 years of experience in technology and manufacturing.

Carlyle Group picks up majority stake in Indian wellness brand VLCC

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will retain a significant stake in the company.

