On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.
The Board has approved the extension of CK Venkataraman's tenure as the Managing Director of the company, from October 2024 to December 2025.
The board will consider various modes of raising funds.
It offers products to various segments of the market that include premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle income and value-fashion.
Over 74 lakh shares were trading on the NSE today.
Page Industries’ stock nosedived to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 34,952.65 per piece.
In this insolvency resolution, the primary creditor Punjab National Bank (PNB) received Rs 700 crore.
Hi Fabrique is in luxury cotton business.
Abhishek brings nearly 20 years of experience in technology and manufacturing.
VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will retain a significant stake in the company.
