December 2024 IIP falls to 3.22%, on high base impact

DECEMBER 2024 IIP GROWTH SUBDUED AT 3.22%
The IIP growth tapered from 4.96% (revised lower from 5.17%) in November 2024, to 3.22% in December 2024. IIP is generally announced with a lag of one month. However, this fall is largely due to the high base effect between November 2023 and December 2023, when the IIP spiked from 2.47% to 4.39%. There were also two revisions to previous IIP data. The IIP growth estimate for November 2024 saw the first lower revision from 5.22% to 4.96%. At the same time, the final revision for September 2024 saw IIP growth upgraded from 3.09% to 3.23%. The August 2024 contraction has already been neutralized to zero growth.
IIP TROIKA – MINING, MANUFACTURING, ELECTRICITY
IIP is normally classified into 3 components; mining, manufacturing, and electricity. For December 2024; mining expanded by 2.6% and electricity production at 6.2%. However, the manufacturing growth fell from 5.5% in November to 3.0% in December 2024. With a weightage of 77.6% in the IIP basket; manufacturing pulled the overall IIP down.
What about the high frequency MOM IIP growth. For December 2024, the MOM mining output grew by 6.95%, manufacturing output expanded by 6.26% MOM, while electricity expanded by a more sedate 4.73% on an MOM basis. As a result, overall IIP also expanded by a healthy 6.14% MOM; indicating a sharp revival in short term IIP sentiments.
HOW IIP GROWTH EVOLVED OVER LAST 1 YEAR
After the low of August (back from negative to neutral), the IIP has been consistently building heft in the last 4 months; albeit there was the base effect in December 2024.
|Month
|IIP Growth (%)
|Dec-23
|4.39%
|Jan-24
|4.21%
|Feb-24
|5.60%
|Mar-24
|5.47%
|Apr-24
|5.19%
|May-24
|6.25%
|Jun-24
|4.93%
|Jul-24
|4.98%
|Aug-24
|0.00%
|Sep-24
|3.23%
|Oct-24
|3.66%
|Nov-24
|4.96%
|Dec-24
|3.22%
Data Source: MOSPI
There has been a perceptible shift in IIP growth to a lower trajectory. If you look at IIP growth in the last 5 months, it averaged 3.01%, while in the 7 months prior to that, IIP growth had averaged a much healthier 5.23%. Clearly, the global supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asian crisis and the recent Trump tariffs have hit demand and manufacturing growth in a significant way.
DECEMBER 2024 IIP: PRODUCT-WISE BREAK OF IIP BASKET
The table captures comparative IIP growth for last 4 months, with respective components. Overall numbers for mining, manufacturing, and electricity are segregated.
|Product Basket
|Weights
|Sep-24
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Manufacture of food products
|5.3025
|5.1
|4.9
|-3.5
|-5.5
|Manufacture of beverages
|1.0354
|0.2
|3.6
|-1.3
|2.7
|Manufacture of tobacco products
|0.7985
|1.6
|11.6
|0.8
|7.7
|Manufacture of textiles
|3.2913
|0.8
|0.9
|3.6
|1.3
|Manufacture of wearing apparel
|1.3225
|1.3
|6.3
|18.6
|5.4
|Manufacture of leather and related products
|0.5021
|-2.5
|-3.8
|-3.4
|-7.0
|Manufacture of wood products
|0.1930
|-1.3
|10.0
|12.1
|17.2
|Manufacture of paper products
|0.8724
|3.4
|-0.3
|2.2
|-2.0
|Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|0.6798
|-3.2
|-9.7
|-8.1
|-9.2
|Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|11.7749
|5.2
|5.6
|2.0
|3.9
|Manufacture of chemical products
|7.8730
|4.7
|2.1
|3.2
|2.2
|Manufacture of pharmaceuticals
|4.9810
|1.3
|1.9
|2.9
|-9.5
|Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
|2.4222
|10.4
|7.0
|-1.5
|-0.3
|Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|4.0853
|3.6
|3.1
|8.0
|2.8
|Manufacture of basic metals
|12.8043
|2.9
|4.9
|7.1
|6.7
|Manufacture of fabricated metal products
|2.6549
|2.5
|8.1
|17.3
|9.4
|Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
|1.5704
|-1.8
|0.6
|19.9
|2.6
|Manufacture of electrical equipment
|2.9983
|18.6
|33.1
|36.1
|40.1
|Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|4.7653
|3.7
|-2.4
|7.9
|10.5
|Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers
|4.8573
|1.6
|-1.7
|6.1
|-1.8
|Manufacture of other transport equipment
|1.7763
|13.9
|17.4
|10.3
|3.5
|Manufacture of furniture
|0.1311
|33.2
|28.8
|39.7
|22.1
|Other manufacturing
|0.9415
|2.9
|-11.5
|-13.5
|10.1
|MINING
|14.3725
|0.2
|0.9
|1.9
|2.6
|MANUFACTURING
|77.6332
|4.0
|4.4
|5.5
|3.0
|ELECTRICITY
|7.9943
|0.5
|2.0
|4.4
|6.2
|OVERALL IIP
|100.0000
|3.2
|3.7
|5.0
|3.2
Data Source: MOSPI
The last column shows the most current IIP reading for December 2024. Let us first look at the positive drivers of IIP growth. The positive thrust is coming largely from sectors like electrical equipment, furniture, wood products, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, fabricated metal products, and basic metals.
The negative pressure on IIP is coming from sectors like pharmaceuticals, printing & recorded media, leather products, and food products. To sum up, the story has shifted from weak export demand to weak domestic demand. However, the pressure on IIP appears to be more peripheral than structural; and that may be the good news for India Inc.
A QUICK LOOK AT THE ANNUALIZED IIP DATA
The latest fiscal year FY25 now has 9 months cumulative data from April to December 2024; which is sufficient to extrapolate a picture for FY25. The cumulative IIP growth for FY25 is at 4.0%. That is sharply lower than last 3 years, albeit on a higher base.
|Product Basket
|Weights
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|Manufacture of food products
|5.3025
|5.9
|3.8
|1.6
|-2.2
|Manufacture of beverages
|1.0354
|11.5
|19.9
|5.1
|3.3
|Manufacture of tobacco products
|0.7985
|8.7
|-0.6
|-8.3
|1.7
|Manufacture of textiles
|3.2913
|29.3
|-8.7
|0.1
|0.7
|Manufacture of wearing apparel
|1.3225
|27.4
|-7.4
|-14.1
|8.6
|Manufacture of leather and related products
|0.5021
|1.3
|-5.8
|-1.0
|-2.0
|Manufacture of wood products
|0.1930
|15.1
|-0.8
|-5.9
|5.5
|Manufacture of paper and paper products
|0.8724
|17.7
|0.6
|-3.6
|0.0
|Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|0.6798
|12.4
|23.4
|-1.4
|-5.7
|Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum
|11.7749
|8.9
|5.7
|3.9
|3.2
|Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|7.8730
|4.3
|6.9
|-1.5
|2.3
|Manufacture of pharmaceuticals
|4.9810
|1.3
|-2.4
|8.0
|-1.3
|Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
|2.4222
|8.0
|0.5
|4.4
|4.5
|Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|4.0853
|20.1
|6.6
|6.5
|2.4
|Manufacture of basic metals
|12.8043
|18.6
|8.1
|11.6
|6.5
|Manufacture of fabricated metal products
|2.6549
|10.9
|-1.6
|8.3
|7.3
|Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
|1.5704
|11.1
|-6.4
|-11.3
|7.8
|Manufacture of electrical equipment
|2.9983
|12.2
|-4.2
|7.5
|24.8
|Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|4.7653
|11.0
|10.5
|6.6
|2.8
|Manufacture of motor vehicles and trailers
|4.8573
|18.4
|19.3
|11.6
|3.3
|Manufacture of other transport equipment
|1.7763
|1.6
|11.6
|13.9
|13.2
|Manufacture of furniture
|0.1311
|23.3
|16.4
|-5.5
|28.0
|Other manufacturing
|0.9415
|49.0
|-3.0
|-6.2
|-5.3
|MINING
|14.3725
|12.2
|5.8
|7.5
|3.3
|MANUFACTURING
|77.6332
|11.8
|4.7
|5.5
|4.0
|ELECTRICITY
|7.9943
|7.9
|8.9
|7.1
|5.4
|OVERALL IIP
|100.0000
|11.4
|5.2
|5.9
|4.0
Data Source: MOSPI (FY25 is 8-Months data)
What are the gaining and losing sectors on annualized IIP growth? Among the gaining sectors in IIP are furniture, electrical equipment, and transport equipment. Among the sectors under pressure are printing & recorded media, other manufacturing, food products, leather products, and pharmaceuticals. Exports appear to have taken a hit once again, and it remains to be seen, how the Trump tariffs have an impact on the IIP for FY25 overall.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.