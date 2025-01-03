The trend of investing in mutual funds is on the rise, and rightfully so. You will find many investing in equity and debt funds. This makes them one of the most popular instruments for growing your wealth these days.
You can think of these assets as perfect tools to meet the investment goals of investors with varying risk appetites. Also, these investment tools are less risky than conventional stocks.
But which asset is the right choice for you? Both equity and debt mutual funds have their unique characteristics. This blog will explain these characteristics and differences to help make an informed choice.
Among Indians, equity debt funds are one of the most common ones. Also known as open-ended equity funds, these funds are your tickets to invest in listed and unlisted funds. You can buy and sell these equity shares at any point in time, giving you the next level of liquidity. More importantly, these funds often come with greater return potential, giving you the right tool to grow your wealth.
On the other hand, we have debt mutual funds that invest in different debt instruments. These include assets like government securities, bonds, treasury bills, and even debentures. These funds will provide you with a steady income with relatively less risk. However, this lower risk also means the potential to earn handsome returns is relatively less.
Now that we better understand what these funds are all about, it is time to look at the primary differences between debt and equity funds. So, refer to the following for a clearer idea on the matter:
|Particulars
|Equity Mutual Funds
|Debt Mutual Funds
|Risk
|Moderately higher risk
|Low to medium risks
|Investments
|Invests in shares of companies traded on the stock market
|Invests in debt instruments like bonds, debentures, and treasury bills
|Returns
|Relative higher return potential in the long run
|Comparatively lower return potential in a given period of time
|Taxation
|15% tax on its capital gains, provided you held the funds for a period not exceeding 12 months
|Attracts short-term capital gains tax, especially if you hold them for a period of less than 36 months
|Investment Horizon
|Ideal for meeting long-term investment goals
|Perfect for both long and short-term investment goals
|Potential Savings on Tax
|Allowed as long as you invest up to Rs. 150,000 in a period of 12 months
|There is no scope for any tax savings
Choosing the right funds to invest in, between equity mutual funds and debt mutual funds, is easy when you take the right approach. So, here are some of the considerations that you must keep in mind:
Both equity mutual funds and debt mutual funds are great investments when you take the right approach. You must always understand what is debt and equity funds, seek guidance from experts and evaluate your risk appetite and investment goals. This will help you make a more informed choice, reduce risks, and easily meet your investment goals.
