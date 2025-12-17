Fed Dec-25 projections hint at higher GDP growth, but sticky inflation

MACRO PROJECTIONS STABLE, ON TRACK SINCE SEPTEMBER
Despite the risk of steep tariffs imposed by the US and the prolonged shutdown in October and November, the macro projections for December have not changed much. One reason could be that there were not enough data points due to the 45-day shutdown. However, there are interesting points that emerge from the December macro projections update.
Growth is likely to see a sharp revival in 2025 and 2026, while unemployment is likely to remain in the range of 4.4% to 4.5% for next 3 years. Inflation is expected to taper after the one-time impact of tariffs are factored in. However, the PCE inflation is expected to be around 2.1% well into 2028. Rate cuts trajectory for 2026 and 2027 is likely to be tepid.
US MACRO STORY PATH IN LAST 4 YEARS
Here is a quick recap of the data points of last 4 years with median projections.
|Variable
|CY-2021
|CY-2022
|CY-2023
|CY-2024
|CY-2025 #
|CY-2026 #
|Real GDP Growth
|+5.7%
|+1.3%
|+3.2%
|+2.5%
|+1.7%
|+2.3%
|Unemployment Rate
|+4.2%
|+3.6%
|+3.8%
|+4.2%
|+4.5%
|+4.4%
|PCE Inflation
|+5.8%
|+6.0%
|+2.8%
|+2.5%
|+2.9%
|+2.4%
|Core PCE Inflation
|+4.9%
|+5.2%
|+3.2%
|+2.8%
|+3.0%
|+2.5%
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (# Median Projections)
In the above table, data up to CY2024 are actuals, while data for CY2025 and CY2026 are median projections. Looking back at last 4 years since the COVID bottom, some trends are unmissable. Growth has fallen from the highs of 2023 but is showing signs of bottoming out. Unemployment is 100 bps higher than 2022, but at more realistic levels. The real gains have been on the inflation front, although the last mile is proving to be really tough.
DECEMBER 2025 FOMC PROJECTIONS (VERSUS LAST 2 QUARTERS)
To get a comparative perspective, we look at December 2025 projections; compared with the earlier September 2025 and June 2025 projections.
|Variable
|CY-2025
|CY-2026
|CY-2027
|Longer run
|Change in real GDP (Dec-25)
|1.7
|2.3
|2.0
|1.8
|Sep-2025 projection
|1.6
|1.8
|1.9
|1.8
|Jun-2025 projection
|1.4
|1.6
|1.8
|1.8
|Unemployment rate (Dec-25)
|4.5
|4.4
|4.2
|4.2
|Sep-2025 projection
|4.5
|4.4
|4.3
|4.2
|Jun-2025 projection
|4.5
|4.5
|4.4
|4.2
|PCE inflation (Dec-25)
|2.9
|2.4
|2.1
|2.0
|Sep-2025 projection
|3.0
|2.6
|2.1
|2.0
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.0
|2.4
|2.1
|2.0
|Core PCE inflation (Dec-25)
|3.0
|2.5
|2.1
|Sep-2025 projection
|3.1
|2.6
|2.1
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.1
|2.4
|2.1
|Federal funds rate (Dec-25)
|3.6
|3.4
|3.1
|3.0
|Sep-2025 projection
|3.6
|3.4
|3.1
|3.0
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.9
|3.6
|3.4
|3.0
|Data Source: US Federal Reserve (CY refers to calendar year)
Here are 4 key takeaways from the table above.
Let us now turn to the India impact of these projections.
HOW DECMBER 2025 FED PROJECTIONS WILL IMPACT INDIA INC?
In the latest update, the FOMC has made some marginal changes to the growth and inflation projections. Here is what these could mean for the Indian economy.
The one message from the December macro update is that year 2026 may be substantially better than 2025 for the US economy. That is good news for India too!
