Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

WHAT MADE SGBS ATTRACTIVE, IS NOW MAKING IT EXPENSIVE
When sovereign gold bonds were launched by the government in November 2016, the idea was to offer a low-cost fund raising avenue for the government. More importantly, it would reduce the appetite for physical gold, and save forex reserves deployed in importing gold. That challenge was to make the sovereign gold bonds attractive. So, government offered 2.50% annual interest, redemption in units of gold equivalent price, and full LTCG tax exemption if held for 8 years.
The icing on the cake was a sovereign guarantee on interest payment and redemption of value in gold units equivalent. The government had estimated that in the light of global growth revival in 2017, gold price would either remain flat, or go up marginally. These maths went awry as gold rallied 3-fold since late 2016. It was largely caused by big uncertainties like the pandemic, inflation spike, trade wars, Russian conflict, Middle East crisis, and Trump economics. For the government, this unhedged liability is now coming home to roost.
UNDERSTANDING THE SGB NUMBERS SINCE 2016
It is interesting to look back at the sovereign gold bond numbers since launch. A total of 67 SGB series were issued between November 2016 and February 2024, selling a total of 146.96 tons of gold units. Cumulatively, government raised ₹72,274 Crore from SGBs. Out of these around 16.29 tons of gold bonds have been fully redeemed while another 0.55 tons of gold bonds have been redeemed early. That still leaves the government with 130.12 tons of gold bonds pending to be redeemed.
It is this remaining 130.12 tons of gold bonds that poses a real problem. Even at the current price, it is a huge liability as we shall see later. If the price of gold goes up from here, costs will proportionately escalate. Till the bonds are redeemed, interest at 2.5% per annum has to be paid. Above all, higher the capital gains people make, higher the cost for government and, additionally, higher the capital gains tax that the government loses on redemption.
HOW THE SGB NUMBERS STACK FOR INDIAN GOVERNMENT?
The table below captures the calculations of how much the government may end up bearing as cost on the SGB program.
|Details
|Amount
|Gold Bonds Sold
|146.96 tons
|Gold Bonds Proceeds (A)
|₹72,274 Crore
|Gold Bonds Fully Redeemed
|16.29 tons
|Gold Bonds Full Redeem Value (B)
|₹11,832 Crore
|Gold Bonds Early Redeemed
|0.55 tons
|Gold Bonds Early Redeem Value (C)
|₹478 Crore
|Interest over 8 years on Cost (D)
|₹14,455 Crore
|Capital Gains Tax Lost (E)
|₹9,034 Crore
|Redemption of balance Gold bonds
|130.12 tons
|Redemption at last price of Rs8,624/gram
|₹1,12,212 Crore
|SUMMARY OF WHAT SGB CAN COST THE GOVERNMENT
|Amount raised by the government (A)
|₹72,274 Crore
|Total Cost if balance units redeemed at CMP
|₹1,48,011 Crore
|If Average Redemption Cost is 20% higher
|₹1,70,453 Crore
|If Average Redemption Cost is 40% higher
|₹1,92,895 Crore
Data Source: RBI
To understand the above table, let us look at some key aspects of the calculation.
Unless the gold prices crash from current levels (which looks quite unlikely), the government may have to service a huge cost on the gold bonds. One can argue that the RBI holds reserves of 880 tons of gold, against the outstanding 130.12 tons of SGB. However, that can hardly be mixed up. Redemption of SGBs was not hedged by the government and that is likely to come back to haunt the Finance Ministry.
