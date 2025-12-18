IPOs of ₹33,014 crore hit primary markets in November 2025

NOVEMBER 2025: ANOTHER GRAND MONTH FOR IPOS
After H1FY26 saw IPOs worth ₹64,921 Crore, October added another ₹40,404 Crore worth of IPOs, November has seen IPOs worth ₹33,014 Crore. Here is what we read from the IPO story (only mainboard IPOs listed in November 2025). The table is self-explicit.
|Company
|Listing
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|IPO Interest
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Billionbrains Garage (Groww)
|12-Nov
|6,632.30
|17.60
|67,171.54
|100.00
|147.62
|47.62%
|PhysicsWallah
|18-Nov
|3,480.00
|1.92
|5,176.17
|109.00
|139.74
|28.20%
|Tenneco Clean Air
|19-Nov
|3,600.00
|61.79
|1,56,788.87
|397.00
|491.95
|23.92%
|Capillary Technologies
|21-Nov
|877.50
|52.98
|26,006.75
|577.00
|672.45
|16.54%
|Sudeep Pharma
|28-Nov
|895.00
|93.71
|58,981.44
|593.00
|655.00
|10.46%
|Pine Labs
|14-Nov
|3,899.91
|2.48
|7,078.58
|221.00
|239.79
|8.50%
|Lenskart Solutions
|10-Nov
|7,278.02
|28.27
|1,16,585.96
|402.00
|411.05
|2.25%
|Emmvee Photovoltaic
|18-Nov
|2,900.00
|0.00
|2,933.47
|217.00
|202.57
|-6.65%
|Studds Accessories
|07-Nov
|455.49
|73.25
|23,491.96
|585.00
|517.15
|-11.60%
|Fujiyama Power
|20-Nov
|828.00
|2.21
|1,531.15
|228.00
|200.07
|-12.25%
|Orkla Ltd
|06-Nov
|1,667.54
|48.74
|57,414.96
|730.00
|610.65
|-16.35%
|Excelsoft Technologies
|26-Nov
|500.00
|45.46
|16,060.90
|120.00
|90.22
|-24.82%
|Data Source: BSE & NSE (Price on 09-Dec at 13.25 pm)
The above table of the 12 IPOs listed in November 2025 is indexed on returns.
Does this mean that the level of subscription does not matter for post-listing returns? That may be the wrong inference as we are just looking at 1-month data and data over 1 year may give a better picture. We now turn to the more macro FY26 picture of IPOs.
FY26 (APR-NOV) – IPO STORY FOR 8 MONTHS OF FY26
With 8 months of FY26 gone, the IPOs have collected a total of ₹1,38,338 Crore across 84 mainboard IPOs, with 4 months still to go for the completion of the financial year. Here is a macro picture of IPOs in the first 8 months of FY26.
Let us turn to FY26 rankings of all the 84 IPOs on post-listing returns.
FY26 (APR-NOV) – IPOS RANKED ON POST-LISTING RETURNS
The table below ranks the IPOs on absolute returns post listing. These returns are irrespective of the time elapsed since the IPO and are purely indicative.
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,463.50
|116.81%
|Ather Energy
|06-May
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|661.30
|106.01%
|Belrise Industries
|28-May
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|158.89
|76.54%
|Prostarm Infosystems
|03-Jun
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|183.36
|74.63%
|Jain Resource
|01-Oct
|1,250.00
|16.76
|232.00
|373.80
|61.12%
|Anlon Healthcare
|03-Sep
|121.03
|7.12
|91.00
|143.60
|57.80%
|EPACK Prefab
|01-Oct
|504.00
|3.14
|204.00
|307.10
|50.54%
|Anand Rathi Stocks
|30-Sep
|745.00
|21.83
|414.00
|616.35
|48.88%
|Billionbrains Garage (Groww)
|12-Nov
|6,632.30
|17.60
|100.00
|147.62
|47.62%
|LG Electronics
|14-Oct
|11,607.01
|54.02
|1,140.00
|1,593.40
|39.77%
|Data Source: BSE & NSE (Price on 09-Dec at 13.25 pm)
Here are some quick takeaways based on ranking of post-listing returns.
Once again it looks like the level of subscription has not been too material for the post-listing returns. That is more dependent on the pricing of the IPO.
FY26 (APR-NOV) – IPOS RANKED ON SUBSCRIPTION RATIO
The table below ranks the IPOs on the number of times the IPO got subscribed overall. One caveat is that this ranking could be biased in favour of smaller sized IPOs.
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Highway Infrastructure
|12-Aug
|130.00
|316.64
|70.00
|61.96
|-11.49%
|Regaal Resources
|20-Aug
|306.00
|159.87
|102.00
|72.24
|-29.18%
|GNG Electronics
|30-Jul
|460.43
|150.21
|237.00
|294.10
|24.09%
|Borana Weaves
|27-May
|144.89
|147.85
|216.00
|278.00
|28.70%
|Rubicon Research
|16-Oct
|1,377.50
|109.35
|485.00
|630.00
|29.90%
|Urban Company
|17-Sep
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|129.05
|25.29%
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,463.50
|116.81%
|VMS TMT Ltd
|24-Sep
|148.50
|102.24
|99.00
|52.07
|-47.40%
|Prostarm Infosystems
|03-Jun
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|183.36
|74.63%
|Patel Retail
|26-Aug
|242.66
|95.69
|255.00
|212.75
|-16.57%
|Data Source: BSE & NSE (Price on 09-Dec at 13.25 pm)
Here is what we read from the above table.
The moral of the story is that subscription level may not be the only driving force, but it has been an important determinant of post-listing returns.
FINALLY, A LOOK AT THE IPO ALPHA STORY IN FY26
Returns and subscriptions are vulnerable to small size effect. You cannot dispute value addition by the IPO, over and above the IPO funds raised. That is the market cap alpha.
|Company
|Listing
|issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Returns
|Alpha (₹ Cr)
|LG Electronics
|14-Oct
|11,607.01
|54.02
|1,140.00
|39.77%
|4,616.33
|Ather Energy
|06-May
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|106.01%
|3,159.98
|Billionbrains Garage (Groww)
|12-Nov
|6,632.30
|17.60
|100.00
|47.62%
|3,158.30
|Belrise Industries
|28-May
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|76.54%
|1,645.71
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|116.81%
|1,518.59
|NSDL Ltd
|06-Aug
|4,010.95
|41.02
|800.00
|33.00%
|1,323.61
|PhysicsWallah
|18-Nov
|3,480.00
|1.92
|109.00
|28.20%
|981.42
|Tenneco Clean Air
|19-Nov
|3,600.00
|61.79
|397.00
|23.92%
|861.01
|Jain Resource
|01-Oct
|1,250.00
|16.76
|232.00
|61.12%
|764.01
|Anthem Biosciences
|24-Jul
|3,395.00
|67.42
|570.00
|15.18%
|515.21
|Data Source: BSE & NSE (Price on 09-Dec at 13.25 pm)
Here, the focus is on rupee wealth created by the IPO and is meaningful for retail investors in the IPO. Interestingly, many of the big wealth creators in FY26 are the mega-IPOs. The good news is that 3 IPOs from November (Groww, PhysicsWallah, and Tenneco Clean Air) are also in this list. November has been a significantly productive month for IPO investors!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.