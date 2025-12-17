LIC puts up another grand show in Nov-25 on NBP and policy count

LIC BETTERS PRIVATE INSURERS ON GROWTH IN NOVEMBER 2025
For the third month in a row, LIC saw aggressive expansion in new business premium (NBP) and policies sold. If the November 2025 NBP of LIC expanded 33.1%, it was boosted by a 70% growth in policies sold. For the month, LIC grew NBP and number of policies much faster than private insurers. For LIC, the positive NBP thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Group Yearly Renewable policies. However, LIC also did as well as private insurers in individual category. Here is the November 2025 insurance story.
NOVEMBER 2025 LIFE NBP GROWS 23.0%, FY26 GROWS 9.8%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for November 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Nov-25)
|NBP
(Nov-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Nov-25 / Nov-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|4,605.25
|3,669.44
|25.50%
|8.71%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,334.14
|8,153.00
|26.75%
|7.11%
|Group Single Premium
|14,130.33
|10,806.88
|30.75%
|9.58%
|Group Non Single Premium
|637.81
|188.79
|237.84%
|54.28%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,412.11
|2,488.45
|-43.25%
|25.68%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|31,119.64
|25,306.56
|22.97%
|9.77%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|2,024.34
|1,662.35
|21.78%
|7.09%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,868.76
|6,138.21
|28.19%
|11.65%
|Group Single Premium
|4,308.71
|3,261.61
|32.10%
|15.43%
|Group Non Single Premium
|6.68
|126.34
|-94.71%
|-22.60%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,041.44
|2,366.93
|-56.00%
|10.71%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|15,249.93
|13,555.45
|12.50%
|12.15%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,580.91
|2,007.09
|28.59%
|9.94%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,465.39
|2,014.78
|22.37%
|-3.54%
|Group Single Premium
|9,821.62
|7,545.27
|30.17%
|7.72%
|Group Non Single Premium
|631.12
|62.45
|910.60%
|62.55%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|370.68
|121.52
|205.04%
|94.26%
|LIC Premium Flows
|15,869.71
|11,751.11
|35.05%
|8.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the recent NBP data.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.
ANOTHER BIG MONTH FOR LIC ON POLICY COUNT IN NOV-25
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC sustained the turnaround in November 2025 with policies growing 70% yoy; as private insurers lagged for a change.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Nov-25)
|Policies
(Nov-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Nov-25 / Nov-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|1,25,683
|92,107
|36.45%
|1.62%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|20,78,371
|13,90,870
|49.43%
|-2.90%
|Group Single Premium
|366
|197
|85.79%
|8.53%
|Group Non Single Premium
|717
|385
|86.23%
|1.46%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,741
|3,128
|-44.34%
|-50.78%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|22,06,878
|14,86,687
|48.44%
|-2.74%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|39,646
|27,359
|44.91%
|23.09%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,89,090
|6,47,152
|21.93%
|3.45%
|Group Single Premium
|184
|197
|-6.60%
|-7.36%
|Group Non Single Premium
|23
|37
|-37.84%
|15.83%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|480
|483
|-0.62%
|3.49%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|8,29,423
|6,75,228
|22.84%
|4.15%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|86,037
|64,748
|32.88%
|-5.03%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|12,89,281
|7,43,718
|73.36%
|-6.29%
|Group Single Premium
|182
|0
|N.A.
|102.52%
|Group Non Single Premium
|694
|348
|99.43%
|0.90%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,261
|2,645
|-52.33%
|-63.46%
|LIC No. of Policies
|13,77,455
|8,11,459
|69.75%
|-6.31%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for November 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in November 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN NOVEMBER 2025
In November 2025, 6 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 12.5% Y-o-Y. The top 5 private insurers account for 66.1% of overall private sector insurance NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Nov-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Nov-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|868.53
|587.80
|47.76%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,938.72
|1,467.13
|32.14%
|Group Single Premium
|603.22
|445.09
|35.53%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.92
|0.56
|64.29%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|49.81
|74.61
|-33.24%
|Total
|3,461.19
|2,575.18
|34.41%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,461.19 Crore in November 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 34.4% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 64.3% came from Group non-single premium policies and 47.8% from Individual single premium policies, and 35.5% from Group single premium policies. Number of group-yearly renewable policies contracted by -34.4% in Nov-25. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Nov-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Nov-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|346.12
|270.47
|27.97%
|Individual Non-Single Premium
|1,032.43
|864.68
|19.40%
|Group Single Premium
|1,095.87
|1,296.16
|-15.45%
|Group Non-Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|19.13
|10.43
|83.41%
|Total
|2,493.56
|2,441.74
|2.12%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,493.56 Crore in November 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 2.1% growth in new business premium Y-o-Y. Growth of 83.4% came Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Individual single premium and non-single premium policies also expanded, while group single premium policies saw NBP contraction of -15.5%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Nov-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Nov-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|167.61
|134.00
|25.08%
|Individual Non-Single Premium
|632.85
|560.91
|12.83%
|Group Single Premium
|516.30
|450.04
|14.72%
|Group Non-Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|599.06
|2,076.61
|-71.15%
|Total
|1,915.81
|3,221.56
|-40.53%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,915.81 Crore in November 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw -40.5% contraction in new business premium Y-o-Y. The sharp fall of -71.2% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Other segments managed to expand on a yoy basis, but it did not change the final growth outcome. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Nov-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Nov-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|199.78
|186.77
|6.97%
|Individual Non-Single Premium
|731.53
|594.24
|23.10%
|Group Single Premium
|164.27
|114.99
|42.86%
|Group Non-Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|27.11
|9.42
|187.79%
|Total
|1,122.69
|905.42
|24.00%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,122.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 24.0% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Group Single Premium policies. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Nov-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Nov-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|87.34
|31.73
|175.26%
|Individual Non-Single Premium
|562.05
|407.95
|37.77%
|Group Single Premium
|413.02
|193.90
|113.01%
|Group Non-Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|24.15
|25.77
|-6.29%
|Total
|1,086.57
|659.35
|64.79%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,086.57.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 64.8% yoy. Meaningful growth was seen Individual single premium policies at 175.3% and group single premium policies at 113.0%.
The big news, of course, is that LIC is back with a bang in the India life insurance growth story; both in terms of NBP growth and in terms of number of policies sold.
