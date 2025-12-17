iifl-logo

LIC puts up another grand show in Nov-25 on NBP and policy count

17 Dec 2025 , 11:53 AM

LIC BETTERS PRIVATE INSURERS ON GROWTH IN NOVEMBER 2025 

For the third month in a row, LIC saw aggressive expansion in new business premium (NBP) and policies sold. If the November 2025 NBP of LIC expanded 33.1%, it was boosted by a 70% growth in policies sold. For the month, LIC grew NBP and number of policies much faster than private insurers. For LIC, the positive NBP thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Group Yearly Renewable policies. However, LIC also did as well as private insurers in individual category. Here is the November 2025 insurance story. 

NOVEMBER 2025 LIFE NBP GROWS 23.0%, FY26 GROWS 9.8% 

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for November 2025.  

PARTICULARS  NBP
(Nov-25) 		 NBP
(Nov-24) 		 Growth YOY (%) 
Nov-25 / Nov-24 		 Growth YOY (%) 
FY26 / FY25 
Individual Single Premium  4,605.25  3,669.44  25.50%  8.71% 
Individual Non Single Premium  10,334.14  8,153.00  26.75%  7.11% 
Group Single Premium  14,130.33  10,806.88  30.75%  9.58% 
Group Non Single Premium  637.81  188.79  237.84%  54.28% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  1,412.11  2,488.45  -43.25%  25.68% 
Grand Total Premium Flows  31,119.64  25,306.56  22.97%  9.77% 
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES         
Individual Single Premium  2,024.34  1,662.35  21.78%  7.09% 
Individual Non Single Premium  7,868.76  6,138.21  28.19%  11.65% 
Group Single Premium  4,308.71  3,261.61  32.10%  15.43% 
Group Non Single Premium  6.68  126.34  -94.71%  -22.60% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  1,041.44  2,366.93  -56.00%  10.71% 
Private Insurer Premium Flows  15,249.93  13,555.45  12.50%  12.15% 
LIC OF INDIA         
Individual Single Premium  2,580.91  2,007.09  28.59%  9.94% 
Individual Non Single Premium  2,465.39  2,014.78  22.37%  -3.54% 
Group Single Premium  9,821.62  7,545.27  30.17%  7.72% 
Group Non Single Premium  631.12  62.45  910.60%  62.55% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  370.68  121.52  205.04%  94.26% 
LIC Premium Flows  15,869.71  11,751.11  35.05%  8.11% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore) 

There are 2 quick takeaways from the recent NBP data. 

  • For November 2025, growth contribution came largely from LIC, followed by private insurers. In the case of LIC, Group non-Single Premiums led the way, followed by Group yearly renewable premium policies. In the case of private insurers, while individual policies saw expansion, there was contraction in group policies.
  • There has been progressive tapering in premium collections in November 2025 at ₹31,120 Crore; compared to ₹34,007 crore in October, and ₹40,207 Crore in September 2025. NBP was sharply higher Y-o-Y. Private insurers saw their share of NBP improve to 49.0% in November 2025; compared to 43.3% in October, and 42.9% in September 2025. The NBP share of LIC came down correspondingly. Private insurers hovered around the half-way mark in NBP collections. 

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.  

ANOTHER BIG MONTH FOR LIC ON POLICY COUNT IN NOV-25 

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC sustained the turnaround in November 2025 with policies growing 70% yoy; as private insurers lagged for a change. 

PARTICULARS  Policies
(Nov-25) 		 Policies
(Nov-24) 		 Growth YOY (%) 
Nov-25 / Nov-24 		 Growth YOY (%) 
FY26 / FY25 
Individual Single Premium  1,25,683  92,107  36.45%  1.62% 
Individual Non Single Premium  20,78,371  13,90,870  49.43%  -2.90% 
Group Single Premium  366  197  85.79%  8.53% 
Group Non Single Premium  717  385  86.23%  1.46% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  1,741  3,128  -44.34%  -50.78% 
Grand Total No. of Policies  22,06,878  14,86,687  48.44%  -2.74% 
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES         
Individual Single Premium  39,646  27,359  44.91%  23.09% 
Individual Non Single Premium  7,89,090  6,47,152  21.93%  3.45% 
Group Single Premium  184  197  -6.60%  -7.36% 
Group Non Single Premium  23  37  -37.84%  15.83% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  480  483  -0.62%  3.49% 
Private Insurer No. of Policies  8,29,423  6,75,228  22.84%  4.15% 
LIC OF INDIA         
Individual Single Premium  86,037  64,748  32.88%  -5.03% 
Individual Non Single Premium  12,89,281  7,43,718  73.36%  -6.29% 
Group Single Premium  182  0  N.A.  102.52% 
Group Non Single Premium  694  348  99.43%  0.90% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  1,261  2,645  -52.33%  -63.46% 
LIC No. of Policies  13,77,455  8,11,459  69.75%  -6.31% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures) 

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for November 2025 in terms of number of policies sold. 

  • The overall insurance sector saw 48.4% spike in number of policies sold, led by LIC policy growth at 69.8% in November 2025. Compared to the frenetic growth of LIC, the growth in number of policies sold by private insurers appeared timid at 22.8%.
  • Overall policies sold for November 2025 were lower MOM at 13.77 Lakhs; compared to 19.54 Lakhs in October, and 22.06 Lakhs in September 2025. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold at 37.6% in November 2025; compared to 35.5% in October, and 38.5% in September. LIC saw its share of policies at 62.4%. 

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in November 2025. 

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN NOVEMBER 2025 

In November 2025, 6 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 12.5% Y-o-Y. The top 5 private insurers account for 66.1% of overall private sector insurance NBP.  

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY  Nov-25 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 Nov-24 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 YOY Growth 
(in %) 
Individual Single Premium  868.53  587.80  47.76% 
Individual Non Single Premium  1,938.72  1,467.13  32.14% 
Group Single Premium  603.22  445.09  35.53% 
Group Non Single Premium  0.92  0.56  64.29% 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  49.81  74.61  -33.24% 
Total  3,461.19  2,575.18  34.41% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council 

With NBP of ₹3,461.19 Crore in November 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 34.4% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 64.3% came from Group non-single premium policies and 47.8% from Individual single premium policies, and 35.5% from Group single premium policies. Number of group-yearly renewable policies contracted by -34.4% in Nov-25. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance. 

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE   Nov-25 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 Nov-24 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 YOY Growth 
(in %) 
Individual Single Premium  346.12  270.47  27.97% 
Individual Non-Single Premium  1,032.43  864.68  19.40% 
Group Single Premium  1,095.87  1,296.16  -15.45% 
Group Non-Single Premium  0.00  0.00  N.A. 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  19.13  10.43  83.41% 
Total  2,493.56  2,441.74  2.12% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council 

With NBP of ₹2,493.56 Crore in November 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 2.1% growth in new business premium Y-o-Y. Growth of 83.4% came Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Individual single premium and non-single premium policies also expanded, while group single premium policies saw NBP contraction of -15.5%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. 

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE  Nov-25 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 Nov-24 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 YOY Growth 
(in %) 
Individual Single Premium  167.61  134.00  25.08% 
Individual Non-Single Premium  632.85  560.91  12.83% 
Group Single Premium  516.30  450.04  14.72% 
Group Non-Single Premium  0.00  0.00  N.A. 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  599.06  2,076.61  -71.15% 
Total  1,915.81  3,221.56  -40.53% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council 

With NBP of ₹1,915.81 Crore in November 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw -40.5% contraction in new business premium Y-o-Y. The sharp fall of -71.2% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Other segments managed to expand on a yoy basis, but it did not change the final growth outcome. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance. 

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE   Nov-25 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 Nov-24 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 YOY Growth 
(in %) 
Individual Single Premium  199.78  186.77  6.97% 
Individual Non-Single Premium  731.53  594.24  23.10% 
Group Single Premium  164.27  114.99  42.86% 
Group Non-Single Premium  0.00  0.00  N.A. 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  27.11  9.42  187.79% 
Total  1,122.69  905.42  24.00% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council 

With NBP of ₹1,122.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 24.0% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Group Single Premium policies. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Life Insurance. 

BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY  Nov-25 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 Nov-24 NBP 
(₹ in Crore) 		 YOY Growth 
(in %) 
Individual Single Premium  87.34  31.73  175.26% 
Individual Non-Single Premium  562.05  407.95  37.77% 
Group Single Premium  413.02  193.90  113.01% 
Group Non-Single Premium  0.00  0.00  N.A. 
Group Yearly Renewable Premium  24.15  25.77  -6.29% 
Total  1,086.57  659.35  64.79% 

Data Source: Life Insurance Council 

With NBP of ₹1,086.57.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 64.8% yoy. Meaningful growth was seen Individual single premium policies at 175.3% and group single premium policies at 113.0%. 

The big news, of course, is that LIC is back with a bang in the India life insurance growth story; both in terms of NBP growth and in terms of number of policies sold. 

Banner

