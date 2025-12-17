LIC puts up another grand show in Nov-25 on NBP and policy count

LIC BETTERS PRIVATE INSURERS ON GROWTH IN NOVEMBER 2025

For the third month in a row, LIC saw aggressive expansion in new business premium (NBP) and policies sold. If the November 2025 NBP of LIC expanded 33.1%, it was boosted by a 70% growth in policies sold. For the month, LIC grew NBP and number of policies much faster than private insurers. For LIC, the positive NBP thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Group Yearly Renewable policies. However, LIC also did as well as private insurers in individual category. Here is the November 2025 insurance story.

NOVEMBER 2025 LIFE NBP GROWS 23.0%, FY26 GROWS 9.8%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for November 2025.

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 4,605.25 3,669.44 25.50% 8.71% Individual Non Single Premium 10,334.14 8,153.00 26.75% 7.11% Group Single Premium 14,130.33 10,806.88 30.75% 9.58% Group Non Single Premium 637.81 188.79 237.84% 54.28% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,412.11 2,488.45 -43.25% 25.68% Grand Total Premium Flows 31,119.64 25,306.56 22.97% 9.77% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 2,024.34 1,662.35 21.78% 7.09% Individual Non Single Premium 7,868.76 6,138.21 28.19% 11.65% Group Single Premium 4,308.71 3,261.61 32.10% 15.43% Group Non Single Premium 6.68 126.34 -94.71% -22.60% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,041.44 2,366.93 -56.00% 10.71% Private Insurer Premium Flows 15,249.93 13,555.45 12.50% 12.15% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,580.91 2,007.09 28.59% 9.94% Individual Non Single Premium 2,465.39 2,014.78 22.37% -3.54% Group Single Premium 9,821.62 7,545.27 30.17% 7.72% Group Non Single Premium 631.12 62.45 910.60% 62.55% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 370.68 121.52 205.04% 94.26% LIC Premium Flows 15,869.71 11,751.11 35.05% 8.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the recent NBP data.

For November 2025, growth contribution came largely from LIC, followed by private insurers. In the case of LIC, Group non-Single Premiums led the way, followed by Group yearly renewable premium policies. In the case of private insurers, while individual policies saw expansion, there was contraction in group policies.

There has been progressive tapering in premium collections in November 2025 at ₹31,120 Crore; compared to ₹34,007 crore in October, and ₹40,207 Crore in September 2025. NBP was sharply higher Y-o-Y. Private insurers saw their share of NBP improve to 49.0% in November 2025; compared to 43.3% in October, and 42.9% in September 2025. The NBP share of LIC came down correspondingly. Private insurers hovered around the half-way mark in NBP collections.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.

ANOTHER BIG MONTH FOR LIC ON POLICY COUNT IN NOV-25

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC sustained the turnaround in November 2025 with policies growing 70% yoy; as private insurers lagged for a change.

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 1,25,683 92,107 36.45% 1.62% Individual Non Single Premium 20,78,371 13,90,870 49.43% -2.90% Group Single Premium 366 197 85.79% 8.53% Group Non Single Premium 717 385 86.23% 1.46% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,741 3,128 -44.34% -50.78% Grand Total No. of Policies 22,06,878 14,86,687 48.44% -2.74% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 39,646 27,359 44.91% 23.09% Individual Non Single Premium 7,89,090 6,47,152 21.93% 3.45% Group Single Premium 184 197 -6.60% -7.36% Group Non Single Premium 23 37 -37.84% 15.83% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 480 483 -0.62% 3.49% Private Insurer No. of Policies 8,29,423 6,75,228 22.84% 4.15% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 86,037 64,748 32.88% -5.03% Individual Non Single Premium 12,89,281 7,43,718 73.36% -6.29% Group Single Premium 182 0 N.A. 102.52% Group Non Single Premium 694 348 99.43% 0.90% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,261 2,645 -52.33% -63.46% LIC No. of Policies 13,77,455 8,11,459 69.75% -6.31%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for November 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw 48.4% spike in number of policies sold, led by LIC policy growth at 69.8% in November 2025. Compared to the frenetic growth of LIC, the growth in number of policies sold by private insurers appeared timid at 22.8%.

Overall policies sold for November 2025 were lower MOM at 13.77 Lakhs; compared to 19.54 Lakhs in October, and 22.06 Lakhs in September 2025. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold at 37.6% in November 2025; compared to 35.5% in October, and 38.5% in September. LIC saw its share of policies at 62.4%.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in November 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN NOVEMBER 2025

In November 2025, 6 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 12.5% Y-o-Y. The top 5 private insurers account for 66.1% of overall private sector insurance NBP.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 868.53 587.80 47.76% Individual Non Single Premium 1,938.72 1,467.13 32.14% Group Single Premium 603.22 445.09 35.53% Group Non Single Premium 0.92 0.56 64.29% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 49.81 74.61 -33.24% Total 3,461.19 2,575.18 34.41%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,461.19 Crore in November 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 34.4% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 64.3% came from Group non-single premium policies and 47.8% from Individual single premium policies, and 35.5% from Group single premium policies. Number of group-yearly renewable policies contracted by -34.4% in Nov-25. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 346.12 270.47 27.97% Individual Non-Single Premium 1,032.43 864.68 19.40% Group Single Premium 1,095.87 1,296.16 -15.45% Group Non-Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 19.13 10.43 83.41% Total 2,493.56 2,441.74 2.12%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,493.56 Crore in November 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 2.1% growth in new business premium Y-o-Y. Growth of 83.4% came Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Individual single premium and non-single premium policies also expanded, while group single premium policies saw NBP contraction of -15.5%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 167.61 134.00 25.08% Individual Non-Single Premium 632.85 560.91 12.83% Group Single Premium 516.30 450.04 14.72% Group Non-Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 599.06 2,076.61 -71.15% Total 1,915.81 3,221.56 -40.53%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,915.81 Crore in November 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw -40.5% contraction in new business premium Y-o-Y. The sharp fall of -71.2% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Other segments managed to expand on a yoy basis, but it did not change the final growth outcome. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 199.78 186.77 6.97% Individual Non-Single Premium 731.53 594.24 23.10% Group Single Premium 164.27 114.99 42.86% Group Non-Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 27.11 9.42 187.79% Total 1,122.69 905.42 24.00%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,122.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 24.0% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Group Single Premium policies. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 87.34 31.73 175.26% Individual Non-Single Premium 562.05 407.95 37.77% Group Single Premium 413.02 193.90 113.01% Group Non-Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 24.15 25.77 -6.29% Total 1,086.57 659.35 64.79%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,086.57.69 Crore in November 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 64.8% yoy. Meaningful growth was seen Individual single premium policies at 175.3% and group single premium policies at 113.0%.

The big news, of course, is that LIC is back with a bang in the India life insurance growth story; both in terms of NBP growth and in terms of number of policies sold.