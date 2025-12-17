Market outlook for the week (15-Dec to 19-Dec)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO DECEMBER 12, 2025
The week to December 12, 2025, saw Nifty and Sensex close absolutely flat, thanks to the rally witnessed in the markets on Thursday and Friday. During the week, FPIs sold equities worth $(681) Million. Rupee fell to as low as ₹90.61/$, as the rupee came under intense pressure.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(12-Dec)
|Index
(05-Dec)
|Nifty Metals
|1.90%
|10,536.45
|10,340.35
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|0.42%
|36,830.45
|36,674.75
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.18%
|11,927.00
|11,905.60
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.11%
|9,551.55
|9,540.65
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.11%
|28,547.70
|28,515.60
|Nifty MNC
|-0.11%
|30,163.50
|30,196.30
|Nifty Private Banks
|-0.21%
|28,802.35
|28,862.30
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.39%
|9,599.05
|9,637.10
|Nifty Automobiles
|-0.42%
|27,820.85
|27,939.10
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.48%
|22,995.90
|23,105.85
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-0.51%
|4,658.30
|4,682.15
|Nifty Banks
|-0.65%
|59,389.95
|59,777.20
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.69%
|14,753.85
|14,856.30
|Nifty Realty
|-0.74%
|886.55
|893.15
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.88%
|31,897.30
|32,179.25
|Nifty IT
|-1.11%
|38,274.75
|38,703.65
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.29%
|54,490.80
|55,202.85
|Nifty CPSE
|-1.45%
|6,232.60
|6,324.20
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.60%
|8,247.80
|8,381.75
|Nifty India Defence
|-2.98%
|7,567.85
|7,800.30
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 5 sectors gave positive returns, while 15 gave negative returns. Metals, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas recorded gains. On the downside; Defence, PSU Banks, and FMCG were under stress. Only 1 sector gained over 1%; but 5 sectors lost over 1%.
Metal stocks were largely up on the back of expectations of revival in Chinese demand, while it was more of a dead-cat bounce for consumer durables and oil. On the downside, Defence continues to face pressure after the Tejas crash, while PSU banks are giving up gains with little progress on PSU bank consolidation. FMCG still has volume questions.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -0.54%. The top 5 sectors delivered 0.55% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 0.11%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -1.19%, showing substantial pressure on the downside. Here is a quick recap of the week gone by.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
The Fed rate cut decision will reduce the pressure on the RBI on monetary policy divergence. Also, a rate cut by the Fed would theoretically soften the dollar index and reduce the pressure on the USD/INR. Mutual fund flows continue to be robust across equity and hybrids, while SIP flows for the month were robust at ₹29,449 Crore.
On the downside, the CPI inflation was higher than October at 0.71%, although it is still under the 1% mark. The rupee cracked sharply after the RBI cut rates by 25 bps and even the Fed rate cut had little impact. The week saw pressure building up on the rupee with a mix of NDF market selling and hedging demand from banks.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO DECEMBER 19, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets this week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to December 19, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX fell from 10.32 levels to 10.11 levels, as global macros stabilized and the RBI rate cut was neutralized by the Fed rate cut. The fear factor appears to be waning.
The week will be on the US inflation data, US jobs, India WPI inflation, India trade, and the minutes of the RBI MPC meet. Rupee will remain the data fulcrum!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.