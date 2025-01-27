Market outlook for week (27-Jan to 31-Jan)

SECTORAL STORY IN THE WEEK TO JANUARY 24, 2025
The week to January 24, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex down by -0.48% and -0.56% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(2,283) Million in Indian equities ahead of the Union Budget. Here is how the 20 key sectors performed this week.
|Nifty IT
|3.55%
|43,524.10
|42,032.20
|Nifty FMCG
|0.48%
|56,069.35
|55,800.85
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.30%
|23,750.45
|23,680.05
|Nifty Banks
|-0.36%
|48,367.80
|48,540.60
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.47%
|13,992.20
|14,057.75
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.54%
|9,173.95
|9,223.30
|Nifty MNC
|-0.83%
|27,136.30
|27,363.10
|Nifty Metals
|-0.97%
|8,438.80
|8,521.70
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-1.87%
|8,243.65
|8,400.90
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-2.24%
|6,152.95
|6,294.00
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-2.27%
|24,642.20
|25,215.25
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.72%
|22,171.05
|22,791.10
|Nifty CPSE
|-2.91%
|5,945.85
|6,123.90
|Nifty Mobility
|-3.39%
|18,532.25
|19,183.50
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-3.44%
|38,037.70
|39,394.70
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-3.85%
|10,472.55
|10,891.70
|Nifty Energy
|-4.10%
|33,263.55
|34,686.10
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.61%
|6,104.80
|6,400.00
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-4.95%
|3,654.55
|3,844.75
|Nifty Realty
|-9.12%
|853.55
|939.25
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns table.
During the week, Nifty VIX edged higher and closed at 16.75 levels. The coming week, therefore, could remain a sell-on-rises market.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Here are the key events that decided the course of the last week. Let us look at the positive triggers. Firstly, Trump has called upon Putin and Zelensky to end the war that has been going on since early 2022. With an Israel-Hamas ceasefire already in place, it should cut macro risks for India. Secondly, the Bank of Japan decision to hike rates, is more in sync with the RBI standpoint, which is still apprehensive about inflation. Thirdly, the two swing macros favoured India this week. Brent Crude prices tapered to $78/bbl, while the rupee hardened from 86.95/$ to 86.15/$. Amidst market volatility, investor enthusiasm is still strong with the NSE adding 1 crore fresh customers in just the last 5 months.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. Needless to say, FPI selling continued unabated at $2.28 Billion in the week. This takes total FPI selling to $6.95 Billion in last 3 weeks. Secondly, quarterly results continued to be under pressure with a distinct risk of FY25 EPS being lower than projected. In Q3FY25, all sectors other than IT, have seen stress. Lastly, the real stress on growth was visible in the PMI Composite index, which touched a 14-month low. However, PMI manufacturing is still robust, but the real pressure is coming from PMI Services, which has dipped to a 26-month low. With over 50% share in GDP, the high frequency pressure on GDP is likely to come from the services sector.
Let us turn to big triggers in the coming week; both domestic and global.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JANUARY 31, 2025
Here are key triggers to keep a watch for in the coming week to January 31, 2025.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to January 31, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
The undertone of the markets remained under pressure; and that is likely to continue!
