iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

MF flows taper to ₹32,755 crore in Nov-25; AUM crosses ₹80 Trillion

17 Dec 2025 , 03:53 PM

OUTFLOWS FROM DEBT FUNDS; INFLOWS ELSEWHERE 

October 2025 had seen net debt fund inflows of ₹1,59,958 Crore. In contrast, November 2025 saw debt fund outflows of ₹ (25,693) crore, principally from overnight funds and liquid funds at the short end. Flows into active equity funds spiked to ₹29,911 Crore in November; led by flexi-cap funds and supported by alpha categories. Passive funds continued to see healthy inflows in November 2025 (albeit lower) at ₹15,385 Crore. However, the obsession for gold and silver ETFs appears to be waning. 

In active equity funds, flows were strongest in flexi-caps; with ELSS and Dividend Yield funds seeing net outflows. The story was allocation-driven; as mid-caps, small caps, and large & mid-caps saw flow interest. Among hybrids, flows were dominated by multi-asset allocation funds (MAAF), replicating allocation strategy. NFO flows in November were tepid at ₹3,126 Crore, led by thematic funds and small cap funds. Gross SIP flows tapered marginally, to ₹29,445 crore in November 2025; but 30K continues to be elusive. 

NON-DEBT FUND FLOWS SET THE TONE 

Here is a look at monthly flows across fund categories in last 13 months.  

Month  Debt Fund 
Flows (₹ Crore) 		 Equity Fund 
Flows (₹ Crore) 		 Hybrid Fund 
Flows (₹ Crore) 		 Passive Fund 
Flows (₹ Crore) 		 Total MF Flows 

(₹ Crore) 
Nov-24  12,916  35,944  4,443  7,061  60,295 
Dec-24  (1,27,153)  41,156  4,703  784  (80,355) 
Jan-25  1,28,653  39,688  9,011  10,255  1,87,551 
Feb-25  (6,526)  29,303  7,050  10,249  40,063 
Mar-25  (2,02,663)  25,082  (705)  14,149  (1,64,435) 
Apr-25  2,19,136  24,269  14,248  20,229  2,76,827 
May-25  (15,909)  19,013  20,942  5,526  29,108 
Jun-25  (1,711)  23,587  23,429  3,997  49,095 
Jul-25  1,06,801  42,702  21,162  8,259  1,78,794 
Aug-25  (7,980)  33,430  15,614  11,437  52,443 
Sep-25  (1,01,977)  30,422  9,683  19,057  (43,146) 
Oct-25  1,59,958  24,690  14,417  16,668  2,15,657 
Nov-25  (25,693)  29,911  13,619  15,385  32,755 

Data Source: AMFI (negative figures in brackets) 

November 2025 saw outflows from debt funds; while other categories saw robust inflows. With precious metals touching peak levels, demand for gold and silver ETFs is tapering. The underlying theme of flows into active equity funds has been of strategic allocation and alpha hunting. On the other hand, in case of hybrids and passive fund categories, the flow story has been more about diversification.  

HOW THE ₹80.80 TRILLION NET AUM ADDED UP 

Here is the AUM break-up as of November 2025; across equity, debt, and alternates. 

Month  Debt AUM  

(₹ Trillion) 

 Equity AUM  

(₹ Trillion) 

 Alternate AUM  

(₹ Trillion) 

 Total AUM  

(₹ Trillion) 
Nov-24  16.86  30.36  20.60  68.08 
Dec-24  15.67  30.58  20.41  66.93 
Jan-25  17.06  29.47  20.46  67.25 
Feb-25  17.08  27.40  19.79  64.53 
Mar-25  15.21  29.45  20.82  65.74 
Apr-25  17.57  30.58  21.59  70.00 
May-25  17.54  32.05  22.34  72.20 
Jun-25  17.58  33.47  23.10  74.41 
Jul-25  18.76  33.28  23.07  75.36 
Aug-25  18.71  33.09  23.13  75.19 
Sep-25  17.80  33.68  23.88  75.61 
Oct-25  19.51  35.17  24.94  79.88 
Nov-25  19.36  35.66  25.54  80.80 

Data Source AMFI 

For November 2025, active debt fund AUM was 14.8% higher Y-o-Y` at ₹19.36 Trillion. The AUM of active equity funds touched an all-time high of ₹35.66 Trillion in November 2025, as MTM gains magnified flow story. Equity fund AUM is 17.5% higher Y-o-Y. Alternate AUM is also up 24.0% Y-o-Y due to strong flows and capital appreciation in the equity component of alternates. Here are AUM shares across categories, over last 6 months. 

Month  Active Debt Funds  Active Equity Funds  Hybrid 
Funds 		 Passive Funds  Solution Funds  Close-ended Funds 
Jun-25  23.63%  44.98%  13.33%  16.96%  0.75%  0.35% 
Jul-25  24.89%  44.16%  13.31%  16.56%  0.74%  0.34% 
Aug-25  24.89%  44.00%  13.41%  16.63%  0.73%  0.34% 
Sep-25  23.54%  44.55%  13.66%  17.18%  0.74%  0.34% 
Oct-25  24.43%  44.03%  13.39%  17.11%  0.72%  0.32% 
Nov-25  23.95%  44.13%  13.46%  17.42%  0.72%  0.31% 

If you take a 5-month perspective, active debt funds, hybrid funds, and passive funds have gained AUM share, while active equity funds, solution funds, and close-ended funds lost AUM share. The fall in market share of active equity funds is more of a broad realignment as the equity appreciation benefits are now being shared with alternate funds too. 

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: SHORT END OUTFLOWS VISIBLE 

After sharp inflows into debt funds in October, November 2025 saw outflows of ₹ (25,693) Crore. Overnight funds dominated debt fund outflows at ₹ (37,625) Crore; followed by Liquid Funds ₹ (14,051) Crore. Strong debt fund inflows were seen in Money Market Funds ₹11,104 Crore, Ultra Short Duration Funds ₹8,361 Crore, and Low Duration Funds at ₹4,981 Crore. Some of these outflows were triggered ahead of liquidity infusion, which would have tempered short-term yields. 

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS: INVESTORS SPREAD THEIR BETS 

November 2025 saw improved net inflows into equity funds at ₹29,911 Crore. All categories, barring Dividend Yield Funds and ELSS, saw positive inflows. Active equity fund flows are down -30% since the July 2025 peak. Big drivers of inflows into equity funds were Flexi-Cap Funds ₹8,135 Crore, Large & Mid-Cap Funds ₹4,503 Crore, Mid-Cap Funds ₹4,487 Crore, Small Cap Funds ₹4,407 Crore, and Multi-Cap Funds ₹2,463 Crore. The focus continues to be on allocation across capitalization. The urge to bet on specific themes and sectors has reduced as markets have become more complex. That is positive, in a way! 

HYBRID FLOWS AND PASSIVE FLOWS STEADY 

Hybrid fund net inflows were robust at ₹13,619 Crore in November 2025. Net inflows were dominated by MAAF ₹5,315 Crore, Arbitrage Funds ₹4,192 Crore, and Balanced Advantage Funds ₹1,410 Crore. Aggressive Hybrids and Equity Savings also saw inflows. 

In the passive category; inflows were dominated by Equity Index ETFs at ₹6,303 Crore followed by Gold ETFs ₹3,742 Crore, Equity Index Funds ₹2,607 Crore, and Silver ETFs ₹2,154 Crore. With peak prices, the obsession for gold and silver ETFs appears to be waning. 

The broad theme for November remains interesting. Equity allocation continues to veer more towards allocation rather than thematic bets. For a change, the passive funds saw a move away from precious metals to good old equity indices. That is the good news! 

Related Tags

  • DebtFunds
  • EquityFunds
  • HybridFunds
  • IndexFunds
  • MF
  • MutualFunds
  • NFO
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.