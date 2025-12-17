iifl-logo

Mutual funds add 26.11 lakh folios in Nov-25 to touch 25.86 Crore

17 Dec 2025 , 03:57 PM

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 26.11 LAKH FOLIOS IN NOVEMBER 2025 

For the month of November 2025, portfolio addition at 26.11 Lakhs was sharply lower than the 40.81 Lakh folios added in October 2025. For November 2025, mutual fund folio additions Y-o-Y stood at 3.78 Crore; across active debt, equity, hybrid, and passive funds. Folio addition has been slowing progressively in the last few months, and that can be attributed to a sense of boredom and caution at higher levels. In November 2025, out of the 26.11 Lakh folios added overall; 13.96 Lakh folios (53.5%) came from SIPs the balance 46.5% folio growth came from lumpsum flows. 

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR NOVEMBER 2025 

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for November 2025. 

Macro picture  Total Folios Nov-25  Total Folios Nov-24  Folio Growth 
Open Ended Schemes  25,81,23,262  22,02,78,805  17.18% 
Closed-Ended Schemes  4,91,058  5,35,582  -8.31% 
Total of all schemes  25,86,14,320  22,08,14,387  17.12% 

Data Source: AMFI  

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of November 2025 stood at 25.86 Crore; compared to 25.60 Crore in October, 25.19 Crore in September, and 24.89 Crore in August 2025. On a Y-o-Y basis, growth in total folios for November 2025 stood at 17.12%; compared to 18.25% in October, 19.67% in September, and 21.70% in August 2025. Folio growth is slackening due to investor ennui at higher levels; but some of that can also be attributed to the massive clean-up of folios during the year.  

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: DRIVING FOLIO GROWTH 

Debt fund folio growth turned around in May 2025 after a long negative spell and has been getting progressively better. Debt fund folios for November 2025 grew 15.59%; compared to 10.23% in October, 8.88% in September, and 8.41% in August 2025. In November 2025, only floater funds saw folios contraction; and that too marginal. 

Active Debt Funds  Total Folios Nov-25  Total Folios Nov-24  Folio Growth 
Liquid Fund  23,77,756  18,53,747  28.27% 
Short Duration Fund  5,53,771  4,42,798  25.06% 
Money Market Fund  5,24,263  4,34,210  20.74% 
Ultra Short Duration Fund  7,63,342  6,49,913  17.45% 
Overnight Fund  7,18,743  6,19,683  15.99% 
Medium Duration Fund  2,39,520  2,11,952  13.01% 
Corporate Bond Fund  5,79,465  5,31,349  9.06% 
Gilt Fund – 10Y Duration  38,070  35,969  5.84% 
Dynamic Bond Fund  2,35,965  2,23,453  5.60% 
Long Duration Fund  87,932  83,279  5.59% 
Gilt Fund  2,19,637  2,08,762  5.21% 
Credit Risk Fund  1,93,115  1,86,214  3.71% 
Low Duration Fund  8,52,413  8,31,739  2.49% 
Banking and PSU Fund  2,40,003  2,39,394  0.25% 
Medium to Long Duration Fund  1,02,988  1,02,853  0.13% 
Floater Fund  1,99,167  2,01,585  -1.20% 
Sub-Total: Active Debt Funds  79,26,150  68,56,900  15.59% 

Data Source: AMFI 

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 15 categories showed growth in folios, with 6 of these categories growing in double digits in November 2025 and 11 categories growing over 5%. The leaders in terms of folio growth were Liquid Funds at 28.27%, short duration funds 25.06%, money market funds at 20.74%, and Ultra Short Duration Funds 17.45%. Folio growth is concentrated at the short end of the yield curve due to expectations of robust returns at the short end. Debt funds are driving folio growth in November 2025. 

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 2.35 CRORE FOLIOS YOY 

In November 2025, active equity funds added 2.35 Crore folios; compared to 2.49 Crore in October, 2.74% in September, and 3.04 Crore in August 2025. Retail momentum is tapering at higher levels. Equity fund folio expansion yoy fell to 15.23% in November 2025; compared to 16.49% in October, 18.59% in September, and 21.25% in August 2025. Richly priced markets, and constant volatility are spooking retail appetite for equity funds. 

Active Equity Funds  Total Folios Nov-25  Total Folios Nov-24  Folio Growth 
Flexi Cap Fund  2,16,35,346  1,67,07,838  29.49% 
Multi Cap Fund  1,10,66,021  85,77,112  29.02% 
Mid Cap Fund  2,38,15,587  1,89,56,532  25.63% 
Large & Mid Cap Fund  1,31,65,462  1,11,15,277  18.44% 
Small Cap Fund  2,72,63,667  2,35,21,214  15.91% 
Value Fund/Contra Fund  88,30,956  78,90,048  11.93% 
Sectoral/Thematic Funds  3,18,79,923  2,89,51,310  10.12% 
Large Cap Fund  1,67,96,845  1,53,59,112  9.36% 
Focused Fund  53,86,533  51,47,705  4.64% 
Dividend Yield Fund  11,90,781  11,57,125  2.91% 
ELSS  1,66,04,897  1,67,71,531  -0.99% 
Sub-Total: Active Equity Funds  17,76,36,018  15,41,54,804  15.23% 

Data Source: AMFI 

In November 2025, total of 10 out of 11 active equity fund categories saw folio accretion; even as ELSS folios contracted. The big boost to folio accretion came from flexi-cap funds 29.49%, multi-cap funds 29.02%, and mid-cap funds 25.63%. Only 3 of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 20%. Alpha hunting is giving way to allocation. 

HYBRID FUNDS – FOLIO ACCRETION FAVOURS ALLOCATION 

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed Y-o-Y growth in folios; although only 4 out of 8 hybrid fund category funds managed double-digit Y-o-Y growth in November 2025. 

Hybrid / Solution Funds  Total Folios Nov-25  Total Folios Nov-24  Folio Growth 
Multi Asset Allocation Fund  40,16,236  27,68,773  45.05% 
Arbitrage Fund  7,18,209  5,64,124  27.31% 
Equity Savings Fund  5,21,328  4,66,589  11.73% 
Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF  55,65,740  50,25,177  10.76% 
Aggressive Hybrid Fund  60,89,957  56,82,969  7.16% 
Conservative Hybrid Fund  5,75,592  5,46,121  5.40% 
Children’s Fund  31,71,929  30,32,199  4.61% 
Retirement Fund  30,37,674  29,75,429  2.09% 
Sub Total – Hybrid Funds  2,36,96,665  2,10,61,381  12.51% 

Data Source: AMFI 

The 8 hybrid funds added 26.35 Lakh folios in last 1 year; with asset allocation the big theme. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 45.05%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 27.31%, Equity Savings Funds at 11.73%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 10.76%. Asset allocation is the big hybrid theme. In November 2025, hybrid fund folios grew 12.51%; compared to 12.13% in October, 12.29% in September, and 12.30% in August 2025. Hybrid fund folio growth has been stable. 

PASSIVE FUNDS ADDED 106.59 LAKH FOLIOS YOY 

Passive funds have seen a revival of interest in last 3 months and the surge is evident in November too; thanks to gold and silver ETFs. 

Passive Funds  Total Folios Nov-25  Total Folios Nov-24  Folio Growth 
GOLD ETF  97,84,310  62,52,992  56.47% 
Other ETFs  2,31,29,290  1,83,47,870  26.06% 
Index Funds  1,43,38,654  1,22,25,285  17.29% 
FOFs investing overseas  16,12,175  13,79,573  16.86% 
Sub Total – Passive Funds  4,88,64,429  3,82,05,720  27.90% 

Data Source: AMFI 

Gold ETFs again dominated folio growth at 56.47%, followed by Index ETFs at 26.06%, and index funds at 17.29% in November 2025. Even FOFs investing overseas are seeing smart folio growth. Passive fund folio growth in November 2025 stood at 27.90%; compared to 30.82% in October; 31.14% in September, and 32.58% in August 2025. Growth in passive folios may be waning, but that is more due to the size effect. However, it remains to be seen if the folios growth will continue to be driven by gold and silver ETFs or it would broaden. Passive continues to be too much of a thematic bet; which is not what it should be! 

