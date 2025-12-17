Mutual funds add 26.11 lakh folios in Nov-25 to touch 25.86 Crore

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 26.11 LAKH FOLIOS IN NOVEMBER 2025

For the month of November 2025, portfolio addition at 26.11 Lakhs was sharply lower than the 40.81 Lakh folios added in October 2025. For November 2025, mutual fund folio additions Y-o-Y stood at 3.78 Crore; across active debt, equity, hybrid, and passive funds. Folio addition has been slowing progressively in the last few months, and that can be attributed to a sense of boredom and caution at higher levels. In November 2025, out of the 26.11 Lakh folios added overall; 13.96 Lakh folios (53.5%) came from SIPs the balance 46.5% folio growth came from lumpsum flows.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR NOVEMBER 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for November 2025.

Macro picture Total Folios Nov-25 Total Folios Nov-24 Folio Growth Open Ended Schemes 25,81,23,262 22,02,78,805 17.18% Closed-Ended Schemes 4,91,058 5,35,582 -8.31% Total of all schemes 25,86,14,320 22,08,14,387 17.12%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of November 2025 stood at 25.86 Crore; compared to 25.60 Crore in October, 25.19 Crore in September, and 24.89 Crore in August 2025. On a Y-o-Y basis, growth in total folios for November 2025 stood at 17.12%; compared to 18.25% in October, 19.67% in September, and 21.70% in August 2025. Folio growth is slackening due to investor ennui at higher levels; but some of that can also be attributed to the massive clean-up of folios during the year.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: DRIVING FOLIO GROWTH

Debt fund folio growth turned around in May 2025 after a long negative spell and has been getting progressively better. Debt fund folios for November 2025 grew 15.59%; compared to 10.23% in October, 8.88% in September, and 8.41% in August 2025. In November 2025, only floater funds saw folios contraction; and that too marginal.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Nov-25 Total Folios Nov-24 Folio Growth Liquid Fund 23,77,756 18,53,747 28.27% Short Duration Fund 5,53,771 4,42,798 25.06% Money Market Fund 5,24,263 4,34,210 20.74% Ultra Short Duration Fund 7,63,342 6,49,913 17.45% Overnight Fund 7,18,743 6,19,683 15.99% Medium Duration Fund 2,39,520 2,11,952 13.01% Corporate Bond Fund 5,79,465 5,31,349 9.06% Gilt Fund – 10Y Duration 38,070 35,969 5.84% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,35,965 2,23,453 5.60% Long Duration Fund 87,932 83,279 5.59% Gilt Fund 2,19,637 2,08,762 5.21% Credit Risk Fund 1,93,115 1,86,214 3.71% Low Duration Fund 8,52,413 8,31,739 2.49% Banking and PSU Fund 2,40,003 2,39,394 0.25% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,02,988 1,02,853 0.13% Floater Fund 1,99,167 2,01,585 -1.20% Sub-Total: Active Debt Funds 79,26,150 68,56,900 15.59%

Data Source: AMFI

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 15 categories showed growth in folios, with 6 of these categories growing in double digits in November 2025 and 11 categories growing over 5%. The leaders in terms of folio growth were Liquid Funds at 28.27%, short duration funds 25.06%, money market funds at 20.74%, and Ultra Short Duration Funds 17.45%. Folio growth is concentrated at the short end of the yield curve due to expectations of robust returns at the short end. Debt funds are driving folio growth in November 2025.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 2.35 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In November 2025, active equity funds added 2.35 Crore folios; compared to 2.49 Crore in October, 2.74% in September, and 3.04 Crore in August 2025. Retail momentum is tapering at higher levels. Equity fund folio expansion yoy fell to 15.23% in November 2025; compared to 16.49% in October, 18.59% in September, and 21.25% in August 2025. Richly priced markets, and constant volatility are spooking retail appetite for equity funds.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Nov-25 Total Folios Nov-24 Folio Growth Flexi Cap Fund 2,16,35,346 1,67,07,838 29.49% Multi Cap Fund 1,10,66,021 85,77,112 29.02% Mid Cap Fund 2,38,15,587 1,89,56,532 25.63% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,31,65,462 1,11,15,277 18.44% Small Cap Fund 2,72,63,667 2,35,21,214 15.91% Value Fund/Contra Fund 88,30,956 78,90,048 11.93% Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,18,79,923 2,89,51,310 10.12% Large Cap Fund 1,67,96,845 1,53,59,112 9.36% Focused Fund 53,86,533 51,47,705 4.64% Dividend Yield Fund 11,90,781 11,57,125 2.91% ELSS 1,66,04,897 1,67,71,531 -0.99% Sub-Total: Active Equity Funds 17,76,36,018 15,41,54,804 15.23%

Data Source: AMFI

In November 2025, total of 10 out of 11 active equity fund categories saw folio accretion; even as ELSS folios contracted. The big boost to folio accretion came from flexi-cap funds 29.49%, multi-cap funds 29.02%, and mid-cap funds 25.63%. Only 3 of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 20%. Alpha hunting is giving way to allocation.

HYBRID FUNDS – FOLIO ACCRETION FAVOURS ALLOCATION

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed Y-o-Y growth in folios; although only 4 out of 8 hybrid fund category funds managed double-digit Y-o-Y growth in November 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Nov-25 Total Folios Nov-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 40,16,236 27,68,773 45.05% Arbitrage Fund 7,18,209 5,64,124 27.31% Equity Savings Fund 5,21,328 4,66,589 11.73% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 55,65,740 50,25,177 10.76% Aggressive Hybrid Fund 60,89,957 56,82,969 7.16% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,75,592 5,46,121 5.40% Children’s Fund 31,71,929 30,32,199 4.61% Retirement Fund 30,37,674 29,75,429 2.09% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,36,96,665 2,10,61,381 12.51%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 26.35 Lakh folios in last 1 year; with asset allocation the big theme. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 45.05%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 27.31%, Equity Savings Funds at 11.73%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 10.76%. Asset allocation is the big hybrid theme. In November 2025, hybrid fund folios grew 12.51%; compared to 12.13% in October, 12.29% in September, and 12.30% in August 2025. Hybrid fund folio growth has been stable.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADDED 106.59 LAKH FOLIOS YOY

Passive funds have seen a revival of interest in last 3 months and the surge is evident in November too; thanks to gold and silver ETFs.

Passive Funds Total Folios Nov-25 Total Folios Nov-24 Folio Growth GOLD ETF 97,84,310 62,52,992 56.47% Other ETFs 2,31,29,290 1,83,47,870 26.06% Index Funds 1,43,38,654 1,22,25,285 17.29% FOFs investing overseas 16,12,175 13,79,573 16.86% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,88,64,429 3,82,05,720 27.90%

Data Source: AMFI

Gold ETFs again dominated folio growth at 56.47%, followed by Index ETFs at 26.06%, and index funds at 17.29% in November 2025. Even FOFs investing overseas are seeing smart folio growth. Passive fund folio growth in November 2025 stood at 27.90%; compared to 30.82% in October; 31.14% in September, and 32.58% in August 2025. Growth in passive folios may be waning, but that is more due to the size effect. However, it remains to be seen if the folios growth will continue to be driven by gold and silver ETFs or it would broaden. Passive continues to be too much of a thematic bet; which is not what it should be!