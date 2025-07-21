NFO Pick – (SBI Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund)

HOW NIFTY100 LOW VOLATILITY 30 TRI SCORES OVER NIFTY 50
The Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund is a passive fund benchmarked to low volatility factor. Let us look at how the low volatility factor fund outshines the Nifty 50.
Let us quickly look at the composition of the fund.
COMPOSITION OF THE SBI NIFTY100 LOW VOLATILITY 30 INDEX FUND
Out of the total corpus of the fund, anywhere between 95-100% of the investment will be in stocks covered by the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index. The balance up to a maximum of 5% of the portfolio overall can be invested in government securities, tri-party repos and in units of liquid mutual funds. Normally, such passive funds maintain the underlying index portfolio and their respective proportions in the index.
The objective of the fund is to mirror the performance of the Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index TRI. There will be no attempt to beat the index and the fund manager will focus on minimizing the tracking error of the fund to the bare minimum. However, this is not a static index fund but a factor index fund and hence portfolio churn will be relatively more aggressive, in this case.
HOW LOW VOLATILITY FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA?
Here is a quick look at the performance of existing low-volatility factor funds in India.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1 Year
|Return (%)
Inception
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Alpha Low- Volatility 30 ETF
|-7.92
|18.84
|1,794.53
|Nippon India Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|-8.44
|17.03
|1,416.79
|Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|1.93
|17.01
|1,591.43
|UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|-1.86
|16.54
|576.88
|Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|-2.04
|16.39
|116.26
|ICICI Prudential Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 ETF
|2.69
|14.75
|3,742.48
|Kotak NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|1.83
|6.42
|110.68
|HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|2.11
|3.30
|319.01
|Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|-8.55
|-1.02
|154.82
|Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 15 funds with low-volatility factor theme, of which we have only considered 9 funds with a track record of more than 1 year. Low volatility factor funds manage nearly ₹10,238 Crore as AUM and the returns on these funds have shown wide variation. Hence, average returns on these funds may not be too relevant.
GLANCE AT THE SBI NIFTY100 LOW VOLATILITY 30 INDEX FUND NFO
Here are key details of the SBI Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund NFO.
SBI Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund is classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Hence, LTCG will be taxed at 12.5% above ₹1,25,000 per financial year. STCG will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). The cut off for long term will be a holding period of 1 year or more.
