iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

November 2025 trade deficit eases to $24.53 billion

18 Dec 2025 , 10:15 AM

INDIA NOVEMBER 2025 TRADE – DATA CHECK 

After the intimidating merchandise trade deficit of $(41.68) Billion in October, the goods trade deficit eased to $(24.53) Billion in November 2025. Despite the Trump-imposed tariffs, India managed to grow its export of goods and services meaningfully. India has persisted with Russian oil purchases in November, and that helped contain the oil-driven deficit. The cumulative goods trade deficit stands at $(223.14) billion as of end-November 2025. 

Key contributors to exports in November 2025 were Engineering Goods $11.01 Billion (+23.8%), Electronic Goods $4.81 Billion (+39.0%), Petroleum Products $3.93 Billion (+11.7%), Gems & Jewellery $2.64 Billion (+27.8%), Drugs & Pharma $2.61 Billion (+20.9%), and Organic & Inorganic Chemicals $2.34 Billion (+18.5%). Key import contributors were crude & petroleum products $14.12 Billion (-11.3%), Electronic Goods $8.75 Billion (+16.0%), Machinery $5.03 Billion (+14.9%), Gold $4.0 Billion (-59.2%), Transport Equipment $2.84 Billion (+7.2%), Non-ferrous Metals $2.39 Billion (+15.7%), and Fertilizers $2.34 Billion (+73.0%). The equation has improved visibly compared to October 2025. 

Top export destinations for November 2025 were United States $6.98 Billion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) $3.38 Billion, China $2.20 Billion, the UK $1.11 Billion, and the Netherlands $1.01 Billion. Top import originating nations were China $10.28 Billion, the US $5.26 Billion, Russia $4.85 Billion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) $4.26 Billion, Saudi Arabia $2.28 Billion, Singapore $2.09 Billion, and Hong Kong $1.87 Billion.  

HOW MERCHANDISE TRADE EVOLVED IN LAST 1 YEAR 

Here is the monthly data of merchandise exports, imports, and trade deficit. 

Monthly
Data 		 Exports 
($ Billion) 		 Imports 
($ Billion) 		 Total Trade
($ Billion) 		 Trade Deficit
($ Billion) 
Nov-24  32.11  69.95  102.06  -37.84 
Dec-24  38.01  59.95  97.96  -21.94 
Jan-25  36.43  59.42  95.85  -22.99 
Feb-25  36.91  50.96  87.87  -14.05 
Mar-25  41.97  63.51  105.48  -21.54 
Apr-25  38.49  64.91  103.40  -26.42 
May-25  38.73  60.61  99.34  -21.88 
Jun-25  35.14  53.92  89.06  -18.78 
Jul-25  37.24  64.59  101.83  -27.35 
Aug-25  35.10  61.59  96.69  -26.49 
Sep-25  36.38  68.53  104.91  -32.15 
Oct-25  34.38  76.06  110.44  -41.68 # 
Nov-25  38.13  62.66  100.79  -24.53 

Data Source: DGFT (# – All time high trade deficit) 

How do trade figures compare with 12-month averages. Over last 12 months, the average merchandise exports stood at $36.74 Billion, and average merchandise imports stood at $62.83 Billion. For November 2025 exports are lower but imports are at par with the average. The average trade deficit in last 12 months stood at $(26.09) Billion; with the November 2025 trade deficit lower at $(24.53) Billion. In November 2025, total trade at $100.79 Billion was marginally above the previous 12-month average of $99.57 Billion. 

TRADE GAP – EXPORT BOOSTERS AND IMPORT TRIMMERS 

Here are star export performers in November 2025, on percentage increase in exports yoy. Iron Ore (+70.2%), Cashew (+57.2%), Oil Meals (+40.3%), Cereals (+40.2%), Mica/Coal/Ores (+39.7%), and Electronic Goods (+39.0%) were the key export growth drivers in November 2025.  Major import trimmers in November 2025 were Gold (-59.2%), Newsprint (-23.4%), Vegetable Oil (-19.8%), Petroleum Products (-11.3%), and Coal/Coke/Briquettes (-5.7%).  

TRADE DATA BREAK-UP FOR NOVEMBER 2025 

Here is a break up of the merchandise and services export and import data for November 2025, with comparable figures. 

Macro Variables
(Trade Related) 		 Nov-25 
($ Billion) 		 Oct-25 
($ Billion) 		 Nov-24
($ Billion) 		 Change 
YOY (%) 
Merchandise Exports  38.13  34.38  31.94  19.38% 
Merchandise Imports  62.66  76.06  63.87  -1.89% 
Total Merchandise Trade  100.79  110.44  95.81  5.20% 
Merchandise Trade Deficit  -24.53  -41.68  -31.93  -23.18% 
Services Exports  35.86  38.52  32.11  11.68% 
Services Imports  17.96  18.64  17.25  4.12% 
Total Services Trade  53.82  57.16  49.36  9.04% 
Services Trade Surplus  17.90  19.88  14.86  20.46% 
Combined Exports  73.99  72.90  64.05  15.52% 
Combined  Imports  80.62  94.70  81.12  -0.62% 
Overall Trade Volume  154.61  167.60  145.17  6.50% 
Overall Trade Deficit  -6.63  -21.80  -17.07  -61.16% 

Data Source: DGFT and RBI 

What is the big picture? For November 2025 the net deficit at $6.63 Billion is sharply lower than the year-ago period as well as the previous month figure. The services surplus has offset just 73.0% of the merchandise trade deficit in November 2025, sharply higher than last month. Tariffs are pinching, but the good news is that India has boosted trade with other geographies. The one concern would be that US trade, which used to generate a large merchandise trade surplus for India, is now almost flattening. That could have an impact on long term trade equations, unless India is able to find alternate markets. 

CUMULATIVE TRADE DATA FOR FY26 (APR-NOV) 

Having seen the monthly picture of November 2025, here is a cumulative 8-month view. 

Macro Variables 
(Year-to-Date) 		 FY26 
(Apr-Nov) 		 FY26 
(Apr-Oct) 		 FY25 
(Apr-Nov) 		 Change 
YOY (%) 
Merchandise Exports  292.07  254.25  284.60  2.62% 
Merchandise Imports  515.21  451.08  487.93  5.59% 
Total Merchandise Trade  807.28  705.33  772.53  4.50% 
Merchandise Trade Deficit  -223.14  -196.83  -203.33  9.74% 
Services Exports  270.06  237.55  248.56  8.65% 
Services Imports  135.93  118.87  132.21  2.81% 
Total Services Trade  405.99  356.42  380.77  6.62% 
Services Trade Surplus  134.13  118.68  116.35  15.28% 
Combined Exports  562.13  491.80  533.16  5.43% 
Combined  Imports  651.14  569.95  620.14  5.00% 
Overall Trade Volume  1,213.27  1,061.75  1,153.30  5.20% 
Overall Trade Deficit  -89.01  -78.15  -86.98  2.33% 

Data Source: DGFT and RBI (Trade data in Billion $) 

The overall trade deficit, combining merchandise deficit and services surplus, at $(89.01) Billion; is 2.3% higher compared to the corresponding 8 months of the previous fiscal. There are other trade headwinds that India has to contend with; like the steep US tariffs and the H1-B visa restrictions.  The former is impacting the merchandise deficit; while the latter can impact the services surplus in the coming months. For now, things look under control! 

The current account deficit data for FY25 came in quite encouraging at a meagre 0.6% of GDP for the full year, thanks to a strong trade surplus in the fourth quarter. For FY26, the CAD data is available for the first half of FY26, which has come in at $14.7 Billion, which translates into approximately 0.8% of GDP. That is a comfortable situation to be in. Normally, the problems on the CAD front will arise once the full year CAD crosses $50 billion. That looks unlikely at this point! 

Related Tags

  • CAD
  • CommerceMinistry
  • CurrentAccountDeficit
  • exports
  • imports
  • TradeDeficit
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.