iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

November WPI Inflation at -0.32%; hardens on base effect

17 Dec 2025 , 05:37 PM

NOVEMBER 2025 WPI INFLATION HARDENS TO -0.32% 

The previous month dip in WPI inflation to -1.21% was largely driven by the sharp GST cuts across essential commodities. With that impact playing out, the November WPI inflation came in at -0.32% (still negative, but hardening). This was due to the base WPI number falling from 2.75% to 2.16% in the year ago period. The good news is that the manufacturing inflation (with 64.2% weight) is now structurally down to 1.33%. 

While the November hardening of WPI inflation is about the base effect, that base effect is likely to remain stagnant till April 2026. So, any WPI moves from here will be purely on price action only. In terms of WPI changes to past data, the September 2025 WPI inflation has been revised upwards by 6 basis points from 0.13% to 0.19%. The table below captures the parallel WPI and CPI monthly inflation numbers for last 1 year. 

Month  WPI Inflation (%)  CPI Inflation (%) 
Nov-24  2.16%  5.48% 
Dec-24  2.57%  5.22% 
Jan-25  2.51%  4.26% 
Feb-25  2.45%  3.61% 
Mar-25  2.25%  3.34% 
Apr-25  0.85%  3.16% 
May-25  0.13%  2.82% 
Jun-25  -0.19%  2.10% 
Jul-25  -0.58%  1.61% 
Aug-25  +0.52%  +2.07% 
Sep-25  +0.19%  +1.54% 
Oct-25  -1.21%  +0.25% 
Nov-25  -0.32%  +0.71% 

Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor 

Let us look at how WPI and CPI inflation measure against the last 12 months rolling averages? In the case of WPI inflation, the average of the last 12 rolling months is 0.97%, so the current month WPI inflation is substantially lower at -0.32%. For CPI inflation, the average of the last 12 rolling months was 2.96%, and the 0.71% reading is also well and truly below that. There is a minor difference in the predominant basket in WPI and CPI inflation. While WPI Inflation is dominated by Manufacturing basket with 64.23% weight; the CPI inflation is dominated by the Food basket with 47.25% weight. GST impact is waning. 

WPI INFLATION SHIFTS: YOY AND MOM 

Here is how the WPI inflation basket across primary products, fuel & power, and manufacturing; shifted YOY in last 3 months.  

Commodity Set  Weight  Nov-25 WPI  Oct-25 WPI  Sep-25 WPI 
Primary Articles  0.2262  -2.93%  -6.18%  -3.12% 
Fuel & Power  0.1315  -2.27%  -2.55%  -2.58% 
Manufactured Products  0.6423  1.33%  1.54%  2.33% 
WPI Inflation  1.0000  -0.32%  -1.21%  0.19% 
Food Basket  0.2438  -2.60%  -5.04%  -1.94% 

Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor 

While the fuel basket remained flat MOM, food inflation has hardened mainly due to the base effect. Also, the heavyweight manufacturing inflation is structurally down after GST cuts. Let us now turn to the high frequency MOM data for each of the WPI components.  

Commodity Set  Weight  Nov-25 WPI  Oct-25 WPI  Sep-25 WPI 
Primary Articles  0.2262  2.07%  -0.63%  -0.84% 
Fuel & Power  0.1315  1.03%  1.12%  -0.07% 
Manufactured Products  0.6423  -0.07%  -0.07%  0.14% 
WPI Inflation  1.0000  0.71%  -0.13%  -0.13% 
Food Basket  0.2438  1.56%  -0.05%  -0.72% 

Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor 

The short-term high frequency trend clearly shows upward pressure coming from food and primary basket. While fuel is largely flat, the manufacturing basket has been on a secular downtrend. It is still debatable why the food basket has spiked amid robust Rabi crop expectations. The only answer, for now, could be the impact of base effect. 

WPI BASKET – BIG SWING FACTORS IN NOVEMBER 2025 

Swing factor are drivers that trigger the shift in WPI; both positive and negative. 

Commodity  WPI Inflation  Commodity  WPI Inflation 
Minerals  10.42%  Onions  -64.70% 
Oil Seeds  9.54%  Potatoes  -36.14% 
Milk  3.35%  Vegetables  -20.23% 
Tobacco Products  2.49%  Pulses  -15.21% 
Wearing Apparel  2.21%  Crude Petroleum  -13.92% 
Eggs, Meat, Fish  2.08%  Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)  -12.78% 
Textiles  1.91%  Crude Oil & Natural Gas  -8.66% 
Wood Products  1.68%  Semi-finished Steel  -2.89% 
Paper Products  1.44%  Petrol  -1.75% 
Pharmaceuticals  1.39%  Cereals  -1.66% 

Data Source: Office of the Economic Advisor 

Let us look at what caused the upward pressure on WPI inflation in November 2025. Out of the top 10 items pushing WPI inflation up; 7 are from manufacturing basket and 3 from the primary basket. What about the downward pressure on WPI? There are 5 products from the food basket, 4 from energy basket, and 1 from the manufacturing basket. The WPI boosters and pressure points are giving out a rather eloquent story of WPI determinants. 

To sum up, there are 3 key takeaways. Firstly, the deflationary impact of GST cuts is largely factored in and any incremental benefits on the downside are unlikely. Secondly, fuel may continue to remain subdued. Apart from the OPEC supplies, even US shale is likely to see a supply glut next year. Lastly, manufacturing is where the good news is. The structural fall in manufacturing inflation hints that core CPI inflation may also eventually taper!  

Related Tags

  • CPIInflation
  • FoodInflation
  • inflation
  • OperatingMargins
  • RBIPolicy
  • WPIInflation
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.