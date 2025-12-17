Passive flows in Nov-25, go beyond gold and silver ETFs

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR NOVEMBER 2025
Passive inflows have stabilized at much higher levels in the last 3 months. After scaling a high of ₹19,057 Crore in September and tapering to ₹16,669 Crore in October; November 2025 saw passive flows of ₹15,385 Crore. The flows in November were largely broad-based.
In terms of flows; India equity ETFs led the way with ₹6,303 Crore in November 2025; followed by Gold ETFs at ₹3,742 Crore, India equity Index Funds at ₹2,607 Crore, and Silver ETFs at ₹2,154 Crore. Some of the passive categories that saw outflows in November 2025 included Debt Oriented TMIFs and FOFs investing overseas in passive funds. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 8 categories saw net inflows in November 2025, while 4 categories saw net outflows.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: NOVEMBER 2025 OVER NOVEMBER 2024
Passive funds folio growth slackened in recent months, but only marginally.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Nov-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Nov-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|26,25,874
|5,82,990
|350.41%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|11,00,427
|6,45,788
|70.40%
|Gold ETF
|97,84,310
|62,52,992
|56.47%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (ex-TMIF)
|25,946
|17,760
|46.09%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|10,60,339
|7,29,587
|45.33%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,37,88,586
|1,16,93,034
|17.92%
|Other Index Funds
|1,02,819
|89,572
|14.79%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,68,46,899
|1,47,83,768
|13.96%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|25,56,090
|23,35,324
|9.45%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,74,981
|1,69,732
|3.09%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,46,322
|2,55,187
|-3.47%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|5,51,836
|6,49,986
|-15.10%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|4,88,64,429
|3,82,05,720
|27.90%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from Y-o-Y growth in passive folios.
Annual folio growth has fallen from above 50% to closer to under 30% in last 9 months.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: NOVEMBER 2025 OVER NOVEMBER 2024
Passive fund AUM growth in November 2025 was largely led by gold and silver ETFs but helped along by robust domestic and global equity indices too.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Nov-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Nov-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|49,081.51
|12,333.66
|297.95%
|Gold ETF
|1,10,517.76
|44,244.82
|149.79%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|26,922.04
|18,076.08
|48.94%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|17,431.73
|13,194.39
|32.11%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|2,08,546.22
|1,58,037.04
|31.96%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|6,725.19
|5,511.19
|22.03%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|7,70,826.00
|6,62,700.66
|16.32%
|Other Index Funds
|3,777.83
|3,507.61
|7.70%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|98,783.70
|92,377.88
|6.93%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|9,042.94
|8,656.28
|4.47%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|98,798.41
|97,514.67
|1.32%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (ex-TMIF)
|7,015.06
|13,741.35
|-48.95%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|14,07,468.36
|11,29,895.63
|24.57%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the above table.
In the last few months, there seems to be a turnaround in rate of AUM growth, although the folio growth has been tapering. Clearly, the massive rally in gold and silver appears to have made all the difference!
