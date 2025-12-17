Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 13, 2025

FED RATE CUT SHIFTS FOCUS ON INDIAN RUPEE
The RBI rate cut in the previous week was a pointer towards weakening of the rupee. However, the Fed cutting rates by 25 bps was expected to help stabilize the rupee. Nothing of that sort happened as the rupee cracked sharply to ₹90.60/$ by weekend.
India inflation for November 2025 came in higher at 0.71%, compared to 0.25% in October. However, the 6-month inflation is still under 2% and the Indian economy looks on target to report sub-2% inflation for FY26, barring exceptional macro conditions.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|12-Dec-25
|4.196
|4.147
|4.200
|4.147
|11-Dec-25
|4.141
|4.137
|4.161
|4.100
|10-Dec-25
|4.164
|4.186
|4.209
|4.137
|09-Dec-25
|4.186
|4.166
|4.192
|4.141
|08-Dec-25
|4.172
|4.143
|4.192
|4.129
|05-Dec-25
|4.139
|4.100
|4.145
|4.088
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields hardened during the week from 4.139% to 4.196%, closing near the high point of the week. Despite the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed, the dot-plot is hinting at just 2 more rate cuts of 25 bps each by end of 2027. That is a hawkish signal. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.209% and low of 4.100%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|12-Dec-25
|98.024
|98.000
|98.165
|97.940
|11-Dec-25
|97.991
|98.250
|98.395
|97.765
|10-Dec-25
|98.426
|98.855
|98.880
|98.220
|09-Dec-25
|98.848
|98.770
|98.965
|98.620
|08-Dec-25
|98.745
|98.650
|98.870
|98.455
|05-Dec-25
|98.648
|98.635
|98.770
|98.470
Data Source: Bloomberg
The breach above 100 levels about 3 weeks ago looks more like a flash in the pan. The Fed rate cut may not have weakened the dollar exchange rate too much, but the dollar index showed pressure. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.97 and a low of 97.77 this week, with the DXY facing resistance, once again at 100 levels.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|12-Dec-25
|6.596
|6.611
|6.611
|6.547
|11-Dec-25
|6.611
|6.663
|6.666
|6.607
|10-Dec-25
|6.663
|6.619
|6.668
|6.600
|09-Dec-25
|6.618
|6.567
|6.629
|6.560
|08-Dec-25
|6.567
|6.515
|6.577
|6.509
|05-Dec-25
|6.500
|6.530
|6.530
|6.489
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged higher from 6.500% to 6.596%. Despite the RBI rate cut and the liquidity infusion, bond yields are higher. The likely end of rate cut cycle and fears of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit have kept bond yields hawkish. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.668% and a low of 6.509%.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|12-Dec-25
|90.584
|90.188
|90.652
|90.174
|11-Dec-25
|90.251
|89.875
|90.488
|89.846
|10-Dec-25
|89.793
|89.908
|90.084
|89.763
|09-Dec-25
|89.917
|90.130
|90.207
|89.825
|08-Dec-25
|90.130
|89.962
|90.267
|89.962
|05-Dec-25
|89.945
|89.900
|90.076
|89.700
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR weakened sharply from ₹89.945/$ to ₹90.584/$; losing more than ₹1.25/$ in 2 weeks. The rupee crossed 90/$ on all trading days this week, closing 3 days above 90/$. There is pressure of NDF selling and hedging demand, amid limited RBI support. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.763/$ and a low of ₹90.652/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|12-Dec-25
|61.12
|61.60
|61.86
|60.81
|11-Dec-25
|61.28
|62.42
|62.63
|60.77
|10-Dec-25
|62.21
|62.11
|62.73
|61.35
|09-Dec-25
|61.94
|62.54
|62.78
|61.83
|08-Dec-25
|62.49
|63.75
|63.96
|62.34
|05-Dec-25
|63.75
|63.26
|64.09
|63.06
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices fell from $63.75/bbl to $61.12/bbl for the week. While IEA projected 220,000 bpd fall in shale; Jefferies has pegged 48,000 bpd growth in shale in 2026. Add that story to the OPEC supply glut and Brent looks a lot weaker. Brent touched a high of $63.96/bbl and a low of $60.81/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|12-Dec-25
|4,302.43
|4,283.26
|4,353.72
|4,257.60
|11-Dec-25
|4,283.28
|4,228.53
|4,286.24
|4,203.98
|10-Dec-25
|4,228.55
|4,209.56
|4,239.10
|4,181.68
|09-Dec-25
|4,209.54
|4,189.00
|4,221.67
|4,170.00
|08-Dec-25
|4,189.05
|4,197.19
|4,219.31
|4,176.34
|05-Dec-25
|4,197.13
|4,208.69
|4,259.55
|4,191.95
Data Source: Bloomberg
The week saw a sharp rally in Spot Gold from $4,197.13/oz to $4,302.43/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,33,900 per 10 grams on weak rupee. The rate cut has sharply reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, which explains this rally. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,353.72/oz and low of $4,170.00/oz.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|12-Dec-25
|62.0194
|63.5782
|64.6699
|60.8037
|11-Dec-25
|63.5780
|61.7979
|64.3350
|61.4307
|10-Dec-25
|61.7981
|60.6824
|61.9585
|60.0950
|09-Dec-25
|60.6825
|58.1325
|60.8428
|57.5934
|08-Dec-25
|58.1325
|58.3353
|58.6472
|57.5599
|05-Dec-25
|58.2951
|57.1429
|59.3474
|56.8772
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the third week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, and closed significantly higher at $62.0194/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $64.6699/oz. In India, silver briefly rallied above the 200K mark, before closing at ₹1,97,500 per KG. Silver is seeing safe-haven buying and industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.
