By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 13, 2025

17 Dec 2025 , 04:52 PM

FED RATE CUT SHIFTS FOCUS ON INDIAN RUPEE 

The RBI rate cut in the previous week was a pointer towards weakening of the rupee. However, the Fed cutting rates by 25 bps was expected to help stabilize the rupee. Nothing of that sort happened as the rupee cracked sharply to ₹90.60/$ by weekend. 

India inflation for November 2025 came in higher at 0.71%, compared to 0.25% in October. However, the 6-month inflation is still under 2% and the Indian economy looks on target to report sub-2% inflation for FY26, barring exceptional macro conditions. 

  • US BOND YIELDS HARDEN AFTER FED OUTLOOK 

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.  

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
12-Dec-25  4.196  4.147  4.200  4.147 
11-Dec-25  4.141  4.137  4.161  4.100 
10-Dec-25  4.164  4.186  4.209  4.137 
09-Dec-25  4.186  4.166  4.192  4.141 
08-Dec-25  4.172  4.143  4.192  4.129 
05-Dec-25  4.139  4.100  4.145  4.088 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

The US bond yields hardened during the week from 4.139% to 4.196%, closing near the high point of the week. Despite the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed, the dot-plot is hinting at just 2 more rate cuts of 25 bps each by end of 2027. That is a hawkish signal. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.209% and low of 4.100%. 

  • US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); EDGES LOWER AFTER RATE CUT 

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions. 

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
12-Dec-25  98.024  98.000  98.165  97.940 
11-Dec-25  97.991  98.250  98.395  97.765 
10-Dec-25  98.426  98.855  98.880  98.220 
09-Dec-25  98.848  98.770  98.965  98.620 
08-Dec-25  98.745  98.650  98.870  98.455 
05-Dec-25  98.648  98.635  98.770  98.470 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

The breach above 100 levels about 3 weeks ago looks more like a flash in the pan. The Fed rate cut may not have weakened the dollar exchange rate too much, but the dollar index showed pressure. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.97 and a low of 97.77 this week, with the DXY facing resistance, once again at 100 levels. 

  • INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS GIVING HAWKISH SIGNALS 

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions. 

Date  Price (%)  Open (%)  High (%)  Low (%) 
12-Dec-25  6.596  6.611  6.611  6.547 
11-Dec-25  6.611  6.663  6.666  6.607 
10-Dec-25  6.663  6.619  6.668  6.600 
09-Dec-25  6.618  6.567  6.629  6.560 
08-Dec-25  6.567  6.515  6.577  6.509 
05-Dec-25  6.500  6.530  6.530  6.489 

Data Source: RBI 

For the week, the India bond yields edged higher from 6.500% to 6.596%. Despite the RBI rate cut and the liquidity infusion, bond yields are higher. The likely end of rate cut cycle and fears of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit have kept bond yields hawkish. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.668% and a low of 6.509%. 

  • RUPEE WEAKENS SHARPLY FOR THE WEEK 

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions. 

Date   Price (₹/$)  Open (₹/$)  High (₹/$)  Low (₹/$) 
12-Dec-25  90.584  90.188  90.652  90.174 
11-Dec-25  90.251  89.875  90.488  89.846 
10-Dec-25  89.793  89.908  90.084  89.763 
09-Dec-25  89.917  90.130  90.207  89.825 
08-Dec-25  90.130  89.962  90.267  89.962 
05-Dec-25  89.945  89.900  90.076  89.700 

Data Source: RBI 

The USDINR weakened sharply from ₹89.945/$ to ₹90.584/$; losing more than ₹1.25/$ in 2 weeks. The rupee crossed 90/$ on all trading days this week, closing 3 days above 90/$. There is pressure of NDF selling and hedging demand, amid limited RBI support. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.763/$ and a low of ₹90.652/$. 

  • BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON HIGHER EXPECTED US SHALE SUPPLY 

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions. 

Date   Price ($/bbl)  Open ($/bbl)  High ($/bbl)  Low ($/bbl) 
12-Dec-25  61.12  61.60  61.86  60.81 
11-Dec-25  61.28  62.42  62.63  60.77 
10-Dec-25  62.21  62.11  62.73  61.35 
09-Dec-25  61.94  62.54  62.78  61.83 
08-Dec-25  62.49  63.75  63.96  62.34 
05-Dec-25  63.75  63.26  64.09  63.06 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

Brent prices fell from $63.75/bbl to $61.12/bbl for the week. While IEA projected 220,000 bpd fall in shale; Jefferies has pegged 48,000 bpd growth in shale in 2026. Add that story to the OPEC supply glut and Brent looks a lot weaker. Brent touched a high of $63.96/bbl and a low of $60.81/bbl this week. 

  • SPOT GOLD SURGES AFTER FED RATE CUT 

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). 

Date   Price ($/oz)  Open ($/oz)  High ($/oz)  Low ($/oz) 
12-Dec-25  4,302.43  4,283.26  4,353.72  4,257.60 
11-Dec-25  4,283.28  4,228.53  4,286.24  4,203.98 
10-Dec-25  4,228.55  4,209.56  4,239.10  4,181.68 
09-Dec-25  4,209.54  4,189.00  4,221.67  4,170.00 
08-Dec-25  4,189.05  4,197.19  4,219.31  4,176.34 
05-Dec-25  4,197.13  4,208.69  4,259.55  4,191.95 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

The week saw a sharp rally in Spot Gold from $4,197.13/oz to $4,302.43/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,33,900 per 10 grams on weak rupee. The rate cut has sharply reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, which explains this rally. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,353.72/oz and low of $4,170.00/oz.  

  • SPOT SILVER LOGS INTO UNCHARTED TERRITORY 

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz). 

Date   Price ($/oz)  Open ($/oz)  High ($/oz)  Low ($/oz) 
12-Dec-25  62.0194  63.5782  64.6699  60.8037 
11-Dec-25  63.5780  61.7979  64.3350  61.4307 
10-Dec-25  61.7981  60.6824  61.9585  60.0950 
09-Dec-25  60.6825  58.1325  60.8428  57.5934 
08-Dec-25  58.1325  58.3353  58.6472  57.5599 
05-Dec-25  58.2951  57.1429  59.3474  56.8772 

Data Source: Bloomberg 

For the third week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, and closed significantly higher at $62.0194/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $64.6699/oz. In India, silver briefly rallied above the 200K mark, before closing at ₹1,97,500 per KG. Silver is seeing safe-haven buying and industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.  

