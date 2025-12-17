Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to December 13, 2025

FED RATE CUT SHIFTS FOCUS ON INDIAN RUPEE

The RBI rate cut in the previous week was a pointer towards weakening of the rupee. However, the Fed cutting rates by 25 bps was expected to help stabilize the rupee. Nothing of that sort happened as the rupee cracked sharply to ₹90.60/$ by weekend.

India inflation for November 2025 came in higher at 0.71%, compared to 0.25% in October. However, the 6-month inflation is still under 2% and the Indian economy looks on target to report sub-2% inflation for FY26, barring exceptional macro conditions.

US BOND YIELDS HARDEN AFTER FED OUTLOOK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 12-Dec-25 4.196 4.147 4.200 4.147 11-Dec-25 4.141 4.137 4.161 4.100 10-Dec-25 4.164 4.186 4.209 4.137 09-Dec-25 4.186 4.166 4.192 4.141 08-Dec-25 4.172 4.143 4.192 4.129 05-Dec-25 4.139 4.100 4.145 4.088

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields hardened during the week from 4.139% to 4.196%, closing near the high point of the week. Despite the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed, the dot-plot is hinting at just 2 more rate cuts of 25 bps each by end of 2027. That is a hawkish signal. For the week, the US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.209% and low of 4.100%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY); EDGES LOWER AFTER RATE CUT

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 12-Dec-25 98.024 98.000 98.165 97.940 11-Dec-25 97.991 98.250 98.395 97.765 10-Dec-25 98.426 98.855 98.880 98.220 09-Dec-25 98.848 98.770 98.965 98.620 08-Dec-25 98.745 98.650 98.870 98.455 05-Dec-25 98.648 98.635 98.770 98.470

Data Source: Bloomberg

The breach above 100 levels about 3 weeks ago looks more like a flash in the pan. The Fed rate cut may not have weakened the dollar exchange rate too much, but the dollar index showed pressure. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.97 and a low of 97.77 this week, with the DXY facing resistance, once again at 100 levels.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS GIVING HAWKISH SIGNALS

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 12-Dec-25 6.596 6.611 6.611 6.547 11-Dec-25 6.611 6.663 6.666 6.607 10-Dec-25 6.663 6.619 6.668 6.600 09-Dec-25 6.618 6.567 6.629 6.560 08-Dec-25 6.567 6.515 6.577 6.509 05-Dec-25 6.500 6.530 6.530 6.489

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged higher from 6.500% to 6.596%. Despite the RBI rate cut and the liquidity infusion, bond yields are higher. The likely end of rate cut cycle and fears of a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit have kept bond yields hawkish. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.668% and a low of 6.509%.

RUPEE WEAKENS SHARPLY FOR THE WEEK

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 12-Dec-25 90.584 90.188 90.652 90.174 11-Dec-25 90.251 89.875 90.488 89.846 10-Dec-25 89.793 89.908 90.084 89.763 09-Dec-25 89.917 90.130 90.207 89.825 08-Dec-25 90.130 89.962 90.267 89.962 05-Dec-25 89.945 89.900 90.076 89.700

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR weakened sharply from ₹89.945/$ to ₹90.584/$; losing more than ₹1.25/$ in 2 weeks. The rupee crossed 90/$ on all trading days this week, closing 3 days above 90/$. There is pressure of NDF selling and hedging demand, amid limited RBI support. USDINR touched a weekly high of ₹89.763/$ and a low of ₹90.652/$.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON HIGHER EXPECTED US SHALE SUPPLY

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 12-Dec-25 61.12 61.60 61.86 60.81 11-Dec-25 61.28 62.42 62.63 60.77 10-Dec-25 62.21 62.11 62.73 61.35 09-Dec-25 61.94 62.54 62.78 61.83 08-Dec-25 62.49 63.75 63.96 62.34 05-Dec-25 63.75 63.26 64.09 63.06

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices fell from $63.75/bbl to $61.12/bbl for the week. While IEA projected 220,000 bpd fall in shale; Jefferies has pegged 48,000 bpd growth in shale in 2026. Add that story to the OPEC supply glut and Brent looks a lot weaker. Brent touched a high of $63.96/bbl and a low of $60.81/bbl this week.

SPOT GOLD SURGES AFTER FED RATE CUT

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 12-Dec-25 4,302.43 4,283.26 4,353.72 4,257.60 11-Dec-25 4,283.28 4,228.53 4,286.24 4,203.98 10-Dec-25 4,228.55 4,209.56 4,239.10 4,181.68 09-Dec-25 4,209.54 4,189.00 4,221.67 4,170.00 08-Dec-25 4,189.05 4,197.19 4,219.31 4,176.34 05-Dec-25 4,197.13 4,208.69 4,259.55 4,191.95

Data Source: Bloomberg

The week saw a sharp rally in Spot Gold from $4,197.13/oz to $4,302.43/oz. In India, spot 24K gold rallied to ₹1,33,900 per 10 grams on weak rupee. The rate cut has sharply reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold, which explains this rally. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,353.72/oz and low of $4,170.00/oz.

SPOT SILVER LOGS INTO UNCHARTED TERRITORY

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 12-Dec-25 62.0194 63.5782 64.6699 60.8037 11-Dec-25 63.5780 61.7979 64.3350 61.4307 10-Dec-25 61.7981 60.6824 61.9585 60.0950 09-Dec-25 60.6825 58.1325 60.8428 57.5934 08-Dec-25 58.1325 58.3353 58.6472 57.5599 05-Dec-25 58.2951 57.1429 59.3474 56.8772

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the third week in a row, spot silver scaled all-time highs, and closed significantly higher at $62.0194/oz. For the week, silver touched a peak of $64.6699/oz. In India, silver briefly rallied above the 200K mark, before closing at ₹1,97,500 per KG. Silver is seeing safe-haven buying and industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.