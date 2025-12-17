Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 12, 2025

FPI SELLING PERSISTS AMID WEAK RUPEE
There were several data points in the week, but FPIs focused on the currency value. Not surprisingly, rupee took a knock after RBI cut repo rates by 25 bps. This led to the USDINR dipping beyond ₹90.50/$. With the RBI limiting support to the rupee, FPI selling continued during the week. CPI inflation for November came in higher than October at 0.71%; but still under 1% and on target to meet RBI FY26 target of 2.0%. Markets will be looking at other key data points this week; including US jobs data, US inflation, India WPI, and Trade deficit.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 12, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(15,659.31)
|11,894.69
|(3,764.62)
|6,601.09
|2,836.47
|Dec-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(18,824.65)
|869.22
|(17,955.43)
|(7,150.10)
|(25,105.53)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,28,684.96)
|67,056.41
|(1,61,628.55)
|71,042.36
|(90,586.19)
|# – Recent Data is up to December 12, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Cumulative FPI flows for 2025 dived deeper into negative zone at ₹ (90,586) Crore. This comprised of ₹ (1,61,629) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹71,042 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,28,685) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹67,056 Crore. IPO flows were relatively quiet in the week, but we should see the impact of the ICICI Prudential AMC QIB and anchor flows next week.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to December 12, 2025, FPI net selling stood at $(681) Million.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|17-Nov-25
|-4,661.00
|-4,661.00
|-525.23
|-525.23
|18-Nov-25
|3,667.00
|-994.00
|413.74
|-111.49
|19-Nov-25
|-386.61
|-1,380.61
|-43.62
|-155.11
|20-Nov-25
|3,234.34
|1,853.73
|365.65
|210.54
|21-Nov-25
|449.83
|2,303.56
|50.71
|261.25
|24-Nov-25
|-1,616.74
|686.82
|-182.39
|78.86
|25-Nov-25
|-3,850.87
|-3,164.05
|-431.75
|-352.89
|26-Nov-25
|974.53
|-2,189.52
|109.23
|-243.66
|27-Nov-25
|5,020.50
|2,830.98
|562.43
|318.77
|28-Nov-25
|-503.55
|2,327.43
|-56.39
|262.38
|01-Dec-25
|-3,489.27
|-1,161.84
|-390.06
|-127.68
|02-Dec-25
|-846.04
|-2,007.88
|-94.27
|-221.95
|03-Dec-25
|-4,033.46
|-6,041.34
|-448.72
|-670.67
|04-Dec-25
|-4,752.40
|-10,793.74
|-526.46
|-1,197.13
|05-Dec-25
|1,301.07
|-9,492.67
|144.27
|-1,052.86
|08-Dec-25
|-16.48
|-9,509.15
|-1.83
|-1,054.69
|09-Dec-25
|-86.97
|-9,596.12
|-9.65
|-1,064.34
|10-Dec-25
|-2,127.67
|-11,723.79
|-236.50
|-1,300.84
|11-Dec-25
|-2,052.80
|-13,776.59
|-228.39
|-1,529.23
|12-Dec-25
|-1,851.41
|-15,628.00
|-204.87
|-1,734.10
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week has several important triggers. Firstly, FPIs will closely track India trade deficit for signals on FY26 CAD. Secondly, FPIs will follow the minutes of the RBI MPC this week for cues on the trajectory of rates. Above all, they will also look at US CPI & PCE inflation, US jobs, and FOMC speak. At the end of the day, the rupee movement will be the major swing factor for FPI flows.
