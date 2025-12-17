iifl-logo

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 12, 2025

17 Dec 2025 , 05:38 PM

FPIs were equity net sellers of $(681) Million this week. The VIX eased further from 10.32 to 10.11 levels, even touching a low of 9.96 during the week. The fall in VIX can be attributed to the rate cut by RBI and the Fed also cutting rates. 

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES LOWER DESPITE LATE BOUNCE 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  85,051.03  85,320.82  84,956.74  85,267.66 
11-Dec-25  84,456.75  84,906.93  84,150.19  84,818.13 
10-Dec-25  84,607.49  85,020.34  84,313.62  84,391.27 
09-Dec-25  84,742.87  84,947.89  84,382.96  84,666.28 
08-Dec-25  85,624.84  85,722.97  84,875.59  85,102.69 
05-Dec-25  85,125.48  85,796.72  85,078.12  85,712.37 
    Weekly Returns  -0.52% 

Data Source: BSE  

For the week, Sensex fell by -445 points or -0.52%. Sensex started weak but managed to recover in the last 2 days on Thursday and Friday. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,723 and low of 84,150; with the weak rupee applying pressure. 

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING IMPACTS THE NIFTY 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  25,971.20  26,057.60  25,938.45  26,046.95 
11-Dec-25  25,771.40  25,922.80  25,693.25  25,898.55 
10-Dec-25  25,864.05  25,947.65  25,734.55  25,758.00 
09-Dec-25  25,867.10  25,923.65  25,728.00  25,839.65 
08-Dec-25  26,159.80  26,178.70  25,892.25  25,960.55 
05-Dec-25  25,999.80  26,202.60  25,985.35  26,186.45 
    Weekly Returns  -0.53% 

Data Source: NSE 

The interesting data points is that the Nifty closed the week just above 26,000, which was a critical resistance level. Nifty fell -140 points or -0.53% for the week, after  touching a weekly high of 26,179 and low of 25,693. FPI selling and weak rupee took toll on the index performance in the week. 

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SAW A WEEKEND RECOVERY 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  59,769.90  60,331.80  59,718.95  60,283.30 
11-Dec-25  59,018.30  59,641.10  58,889.25  59,578.05 
10-Dec-25  59,770.30  59,965.40  58,907.50  59,007.75 
09-Dec-25  59,315.40  59,751.95  58,545.40  59,676.20 
08-Dec-25  60,595.60  60,673.10  59,217.95  59,488.10 
05-Dec-25  60,279.25  60,646.80  60,056.00  60,594.60 
    Weekly Returns  -0.51% 

Data Source: NSE 

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed just above 60,000 levels; with a sharp recovery in the last 2 days. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 60,673 and low of 68,545. For the week, the mid-cap index made sharply lower highs and lower lows. 

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – INTEREST IN SMALL CAPS ELUSIVE 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  17,298.05  17,401.35  17,277.55  17,389.95 
11-Dec-25  17,101.90  17,245.05  17,014.70  17,228.05 
10-Dec-25  17,265.80  17,371.25  17,049.85  17,090.15 
09-Dec-25  17,012.10  17,265.75  16,782.55  17,245.80 
08-Dec-25  17,505.85  17,514.10  16,983.90  17,051.65 
05-Dec-25  17,606.20  17,610.35  17,448.05  17,507.75 
    Weekly Returns  -0.67% 

Data Source: NSE 

Nifty Small Cap Index fell -0.67% this week; as the weak rupee continues to be an overhang on the smaller stocks. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,514 and a low of 16,783; making lower highs and lower lows for the week. 

BANK NIFTY INDEX – BANK INDEX STRUGGLES TO BREAK ABOVE 60K 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  59,401.50  59,545.70  59,224.85  59,389.95 
11-Dec-25  58,966.20  59,423.35  58,799.90  59,209.85 
10-Dec-25  59,281.55  59,440.90  58,853.90  58,960.40 
09-Dec-25  58,918.85  59,358.25  58,878.45  59,222.35 
08-Dec-25  59,672.05  59,713.15  59,030.60  59,238.55 
05-Dec-25  59,133.20  59,806.60  59,106.55  59,777.20 
    Weekly Returns  -0.65% 

Data Source: NSE 

In the last few weeks, the Bank Nifty has struggled to decisively breached above the 60,000 level. The index touched a weekly high of 59,713 and low of 58,800. While PSU banks have run up in recent weeks, the private banks are struggling under NIM pressure. 

NIFTY IT INDEX – CORRECTS AFTER A 4-WEEK RALLY 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  38,203.85  38,300.30  37,901.75  38,274.75 
11-Dec-25  37,925.95  38,136.45  37,672.40  38,097.00 
10-Dec-25  38,273.75  38,300.50  37,745.25  37,789.90 
09-Dec-25  38,438.50  38,463.95  37,908.90  38,130.60 
08-Dec-25  38,783.40  38,937.35  38,322.45  38,590.70 
05-Dec-25  38,500.60  38,920.60  38,369.55  38,703.65 
    Weekly Returns  -1.11% 

Data Source: NSE 

After rallying more than 10% in last 4 weeks, the IT index corrected -1.11% this week. The hopes of a revival in tech spending next year are still intact. However, cross-currency losses could mount. IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,937 and a low of 37,672 levels. 

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – ENDS A LACKLUSTER WEEK 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  11,833.15  11,937.25  11,819.15  11,927.00 
11-Dec-25  11,810.30  11,836.20  11,712.10  11,796.60 
10-Dec-25  11,805.00  11,897.35  11,775.15  11,799.95 
09-Dec-25  11,778.40  11,826.20  11,676.40  11,786.75 
08-Dec-25  11,913.55  11,943.95  11,766.70  11,807.20 
05-Dec-25  11,881.95  11,928.30  11,818.15  11,905.60 
    Weekly Returns  +0.18% 

Data Source: NSE 

After losing 2.40% in the last 3 weeks, the Oil & Gas index managed to hold marginally in the green. The best of the RIL stock rally and the rally in OMCs has already played out for this sector. Index touched a weekly high of 11,944, and low of 11,676. 

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CORRECTS AFTER A 4-WEEK RALLY 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  27,687.85  27,852.45  27,683.95  27,820.85 
11-Dec-25  27,357.70  27,683.95  27,307.80  27,661.00 
10-Dec-25  27,506.85  27,632.65  27,313.15  27,358.25 
09-Dec-25  27,472.20  27,546.85  27,116.50  27,399.25 
08-Dec-25  27,914.00  27,960.05  27,503.80  27,596.80 
05-Dec-25  27,706.20  27,957.00  27,663.30  27,939.10 
    Weekly Returns  -0.42% 

Data Source: NSE 

After a 4.5% rally in the last 4 weeks, the auto index has taken a break. The best of festive demand and GST cuts may be done. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,960 and low of 27,117 levels. Going ahead, it will be more bout monthly numbers. 

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – GROWTH PANGS SPOOK FMCG INDEX 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
12-Dec-25  54,671.05  54,744.70  54,236.05  54,490.80 
11-Dec-25  54,485.40  54,712.30  54,246.90  54,619.65 
10-Dec-25  54,545.10  54,903.95  54,447.20  54,506.00 
09-Dec-25  54,448.20  54,723.30  54,134.50  54,521.20 
08-Dec-25  55,235.95  55,282.55  54,377.60  54,540.50 
05-Dec-25  55,147.25  55,254.20  54,476.65  55,202.85 
    Weekly Returns  -1.29% 

Data Source: NSE 

Nifty FMCG index continues to be under pressure as volume growth continues to be elusive. Also, the inverted GST continues to squeeze profits for FMCG companies. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,283 and low of 54,135 levels this week.  

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM

18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM

18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM

18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM

18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM

18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM

16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM

12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM

12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

