Axis Bank Ltd Dividend

977.6
(-5.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:59 AM

Axis Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Apr 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 2024150Final
In reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/38/2024-25 dated April 18, 2024, and pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (Bank) at its meeting held today, i.e., April 24, 2024, has recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share i.e., 50% of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Axis Bank: Related News

Axis Bank’s Q3 net profit takes a tiny leap of ~4%

Axis Bank’s Q3 net profit takes a tiny leap of ~4%

17 Jan 2025|10:26 AM

The lender announced a 9% y-o-y growth in its deposits at ₹10.95 Lakh Crore, adding a marginal 0.84% over the last quarter.

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

17 Jan 2025|07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

30 Sep 2024|01:16 PM

This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

11 Sep 2024|10:02 AM

HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

25 Jul 2024|11:49 AM

Gross NPAs totalled ₹16,211.34 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹15,127.12 Crore in Q4FY24 but down from ₹18,158.23 Crore in Q1FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

18 Jul 2024|10:16 AM

Axis Finance, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, approached the tribunal after the firm failed to pay its bills.

