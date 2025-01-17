In reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/38/2024-25 dated April 18, 2024, and pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (Bank) at its meeting held today, i.e., April 24, 2024, has recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share i.e., 50% of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.