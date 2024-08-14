iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd EGM

168.11
(0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Bombay Dyeing CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Sep 202311 Oct 2023
Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited to be held on Wednesday, 11th October, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400020 along with Chairmans message. Summary of Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023 Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023)

Bombay Dyeing: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.