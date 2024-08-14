Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited to be held on Wednesday, 11th October, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400020 along with Chairmans message. Summary of Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023 Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023)