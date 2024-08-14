|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Sep 2023
|11 Oct 2023
|Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited to be held on Wednesday, 11th October, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400020 along with Chairmans message. Summary of Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023 Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 11th October, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.