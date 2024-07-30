iifl-logo-icon 1
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Dividend

2,652.55
(-0.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Colgate-Palmoliv CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 20244 Nov 20244 Nov 2024242400Interim 1
Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of First Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- (Rupees Twenty Four Only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend14 May 202422 May 202423 May 2024262600Interim 2
Declaration of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 26/- (Rupees Twenty Six Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 and One-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on account of an excellent performance of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24. The said dividends will be paid on and from June 07, 2024 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. May 23, 2024.
Dividend14 May 202422 May 202423 May 2024101000Special
Declaration of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 26/- (Rupees Twenty Six Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 and One-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on account of an excellent performance of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24. The said dividends will be paid on and from June 07, 2024 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. May 23, 2024.

Colgate-Palmoliv: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

