Dividend 24 Oct 2024 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024 24 2400 Interim 1

Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of First Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- (Rupees Twenty Four Only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Dividend 14 May 2024 22 May 2024 23 May 2024 26 2600 Interim 2

Declaration of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 26/- (Rupees Twenty Six Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 and One-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on account of an excellent performance of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24. The said dividends will be paid on and from June 07, 2024 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e. May 23, 2024.

Dividend 14 May 2024 22 May 2024 23 May 2024 10 1000 Special