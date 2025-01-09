Notice of the Court Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders Please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper publications w.r.t. the notice of meeting of equity shareholders of the Company to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10: 00 a.m. through VC pursuant to the order pronounced by the Honble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench, dated October 10, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.11.2023) Proceedings of NCLT Convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) held on Saturday, December 02, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) Scrutinizer Report including Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023)