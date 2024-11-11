KPI Green Energy Limited Informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held today i.e October 11, 2023 for the issuance of the equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis. The outcome is attached herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the intimation in relation to the e-voting facilities for extra ordinary general meeting of the company. The Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.10.2023) KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the exchange proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on November 3, 2023 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) Facility. Proceeding is attached herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the voting result inclusive of remote e-voting during EGM of the company held on Friday, November 3, 2023 through VC/OAVM. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.11.2023)