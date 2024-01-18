iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Dividend

376.45
(-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Mindspace Busine CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 20245.151.87Final
Declared distribution of Rs. 5.15 per unit aggregating to Rs. 3,054 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.10 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,838 million, interest of Rs. 0.28 per unit aggregating to Rs. 166 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.76 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,044 million and other income of Rs. 0.01 per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million;
Dividend30 Jul 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20245.041.83Final
declared distribution of Rs. 5.04/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 2,989 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.03/-per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,797 million, interest of Rs. 0.34/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 202 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.66/- per unit aggregating of Rs. 984 million and other income of Rs.0.01/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million
Dividend30 Apr 20249 May 20249 May 20244.771.73Final
Declared distribution of Rs. 4.77 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2829 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 4.31 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2556 million and interest of Rs. 0.46 per unit aggregating to Rs. 273 million.
Dividend29 Jan 20246 Feb 20246 Feb 20244.81.74Final
Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 and declaration of distribution of dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

