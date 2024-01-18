|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|5.15
|1.87
|Final
|Declared distribution of Rs. 5.15 per unit aggregating to Rs. 3,054 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.10 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,838 million, interest of Rs. 0.28 per unit aggregating to Rs. 166 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.76 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,044 million and other income of Rs. 0.01 per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million;
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|5.04
|1.83
|Final
|declared distribution of Rs. 5.04/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 2,989 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.03/-per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,797 million, interest of Rs. 0.34/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 202 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.66/- per unit aggregating of Rs. 984 million and other income of Rs.0.01/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|9 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|4.77
|1.73
|Final
|Declared distribution of Rs. 4.77 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2829 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 4.31 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2556 million and interest of Rs. 0.46 per unit aggregating to Rs. 273 million.
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|4.8
|1.74
|Final
|Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 and declaration of distribution of dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
