Dividend 25 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 5.15 1.87 Final

Declared distribution of Rs. 5.15 per unit aggregating to Rs. 3,054 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.10 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,838 million, interest of Rs. 0.28 per unit aggregating to Rs. 166 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.76 per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,044 million and other income of Rs. 0.01 per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million;

Dividend 30 Jul 2024 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024 5.04 1.83 Final

declared distribution of Rs. 5.04/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 2,989 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 3.03/-per unit aggregating to Rs. 1,797 million, interest of Rs. 0.34/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 202 million, repayment of SPV debt of Rs.1.66/- per unit aggregating of Rs. 984 million and other income of Rs.0.01/- per unit aggregating to Rs. 6 million

Dividend 30 Apr 2024 9 May 2024 9 May 2024 4.77 1.73 Final

Declared distribution of Rs. 4.77 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2829 million, which comprises dividend of Rs. 4.31 per unit aggregating to Rs. 2556 million and interest of Rs. 0.46 per unit aggregating to Rs. 273 million.

Dividend 29 Jan 2024 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024 4.8 1.74 Final