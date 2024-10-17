iifl-logo-icon 1
Patel Engineering Ltd EGM

51.6
(1.78%)
Jan 17, 2025

18/01/2024
17/01/2025
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Feb 20248 Mar 2024
EGM 08/03/2024 Notice is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Patel Engineering Limited will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means to transact the business as per notice attached. Proceedings and Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scrutinisers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024)

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

