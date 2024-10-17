|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Feb 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|EGM 08/03/2024 Notice is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Patel Engineering Limited will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means to transact the business as per notice attached. Proceedings and Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scrutinisers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024)
