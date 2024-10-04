In accordance to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 8th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th day of March, 2024 at 11:30 AM (IST)through Video Conferencing (VC). The Notice of the EGM shall also be hosted on the Companys website at www.ptcindia.com. In terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall provide its members with the facility to exercise their vote on the Business specified in the EGM Notice, through Electronic means via the Remote e-Voting platform and during the the EGM through E-voting. The Company has fixed Thursday, 21st March, 2024, as the cutoff date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders to cast their votes. Proceedings of 8th Extra Ordinary General Meeting of PTC India Limited held on March 28, 2024 along with the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024) Proceedings of the 8th Extra Ordinary General Meeting of PTC India Limited held on March 28 ,2024 along with the voting results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)