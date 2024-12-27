|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Nov 2023
|27 Nov 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, as amended, this is to inform you that as per directions of National Company Law Tribunal, meeting of secured and unsecured creditors of Star Cement Meghalaya Limited and meeting of unsecured creditors of Meghalaya Power Limited and Megha Technical & Engineers Private Limited were duly convened on 27th November, 2023 in respect of Scheme of Amalgamation between SCML, MPL, MTEPL and NE Hills Hydro Limited.
It was reported that several of Star Cement's promoters and promoter group businesses have approached the company with plans to sell their ownership stakes.
Invest wise with Expert advice
