Swan Energy Ltd EGM

684.95
(0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Swan Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Sep 202319 Oct 2023
Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submission of copies of newspaper advertisement pertaining to Extra-ordinary general meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2023) Summary of Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) Extra Ordinary General Meetings (EGM)Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2023)

Swan Energy: Related News

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

Swan Energy nods amalgamation of subsidiary with Reliance Naval

25 Nov 2024|12:02 PM

The arrangement now allows RNEL to investigate potential for shareholder benefit, such as dividend payments.

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

Swan Energy to divest LNG terminal for $399 million

16 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Despite these delays, Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard delivered the FSRU in September 2020, and it has been chartered to Botas since January 2023.

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

Swan Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit after ₹304 Crore block deal

9 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

BlackRock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund Ltd. and BlackRock Global Funds India Fund invested 0.78% and 0.58% in Swan Energy, respectively.

