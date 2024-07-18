|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2023
|12 Aug 2023
|We wish to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Newspaper clippings - 18th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and other related information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2023) This is to inform you that the advertisement on 18th Annual General Meeting and information on e-voting and other related information, was published on August 15, 2023 in the newspapers namely Financial Express- all India Editions in English language and in Navshakti- Mumbai Edition in Marathi language. The clippings of Mumbai editions of these newspapers are attached for information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/08/2023) Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23 including Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2023) We enclose gist of proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2023)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.