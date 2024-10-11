iifl-logo-icon 1
Uno Minda Ltd Book Closer

1,097.05
(4.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Uno Minda CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser22 Aug 202314 Sep 202320 Sep 2023
Annual General Meeting This has reference to our communication dated 22 August, 2023, wherein we have informed that the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023. In the aforesaid communication, we have also informed the book closure intimation inadvertently. The book closure intimation is actually not required for this meeting, since the company has already fixed the Record date as 31st August, 2023, for the purpose of payment of final dividend, to be approved by the shareholders at the aforesaid annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.08.2023)

Uno Minda: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
