Annual General Meeting This has reference to our communication dated 22 August, 2023, wherein we have informed that the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023. In the aforesaid communication, we have also informed the book closure intimation inadvertently. The book closure intimation is actually not required for this meeting, since the company has already fixed the Record date as 31st August, 2023, for the purpose of payment of final dividend, to be approved by the shareholders at the aforesaid annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.08.2023)