NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Uno Minda Limited (Transferee Company) and Unsecured Creditors of Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Private Limited (Transferor Company1), Kosei Minda Mould Private Limited (Transferor Company2) and Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited (Transferor Company3) will be held on 20 April, 2024, as per the schedule given below to approve the Scheme of Amalgamation COM 20/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024) Submission of proceedings of Honble NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders held today i.e. 20 April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company was held on 20th April, 2024, pursuant to the amalgamation of Kosei Minda Aluminium Company Private Limited, Kosei Minda Mould Private Limited, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited (Transferor Companies) with Uno Minda Limited (Transferee Company). In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the following:- 1) Voting Results under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 2) Scrutinizers Report dated 20th April, 2024 on the voting/e-voting done by the equity shareholders of the company, issued by NCLT appointed Scrutinizer, Mr. NPS Chawla, Company Secretary of Aekom Legal, New Delhi. As per the Report of the Scrutinizer, the resolution has been passed with requisite majority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)