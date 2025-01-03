iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Enhanced Value Index

BSE Enhanced Val SHARE PRICE

902

(5.32)negative-bottom arrow(0.59%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

898.61

Prev. Close

896.68

Market Cap.

39,35,945.43

Div Yield

2.47

PE

11.23

PB

11.23

897.22

908.78

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.18

One Month (%)

-3.28

One Year (%)

18.71

YTD (%)

3.4

BSE Enhanced Val LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,516.9

2,552.8

2,503

4,346

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.1

602.35

590.1

1,28,878

State Bank of India

793.5

809.7

792.25

3,87,696

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.35

299.2

294.45

2,05,277

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.2

115.9

113.55

4,05,497

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

412.25

417

407.75

1,00,742

UPL Ltd

529.65

533.25

508.5

65,378

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.4

617.05

608

36,442

Bank of Baroda

241.6

245.1

240.85

6,38,255

Canara Bank

101.45

103.1

101.2

7,03,571

General Insurance Corporation of India

456.25

463.35

451.75

55,857

Union Bank of India

124.05

126.85

122.35

6,48,609

IndusInd Bank Ltd

998.1

1,025

991

2,67,534

Central Bank of India

55.17

56.4

54.03

6,27,827

Bank of Maharashtra

55.1

56.26

54.5

44,52,958

Bank of India

104.8

107.15

104.15

9,10,934

Indian Bank

524.2

532.45

523

42,929

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.75

262.75

248.1

15,96,696

Punjab National Bank

106.45

107.2

105.45

16,39,075

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.2

139.8

137.1

4,07,199

Life Insurance Corporation of India

908.6

917.8

902.5

29,077

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

New India Assurance Company Ltd

205

209.05

203.15

32,561

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.15

193.75

189.75

10,31,702

REC Ltd

538

544.45

519.4

10,19,423

Petronet LNG Ltd

329

334.35

329

79,628

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

958.15

962.2

939.7

48,526

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.18

65.8

64.2

13,80,502

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.7

161.4

157.2

4,63,245

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

