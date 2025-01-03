₹902
(5.32)(0.59%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹898.61
Prev. Close
₹896.68
Market Cap.
₹39,35,945.43
Div Yield
2.47
PE
11.23
PB
11.23
₹897.22
₹908.78
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.18
One Month (%)
-3.28
One Year (%)
18.71
YTD (%)
3.4
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
UPL Ltd
529.65
533.25
508.5
65,378
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.4
617.05
608
36,442
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
General Insurance Corporation of India
456.25
463.35
451.75
55,857
Union Bank of India
124.05
126.85
122.35
6,48,609
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Central Bank of India
55.17
56.4
54.03
6,27,827
Bank of Maharashtra
55.1
56.26
54.5
44,52,958
Bank of India
104.8
107.15
104.15
9,10,934
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Punjab National Bank
106.45
107.2
105.45
16,39,075
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.6
917.8
902.5
29,077
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
New India Assurance Company Ltd
205
209.05
203.15
32,561
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
Petronet LNG Ltd
329
334.35
329
79,628
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
958.15
962.2
939.7
48,526
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.7
161.4
157.2
4,63,245
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.