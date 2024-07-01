iifl-logo

Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Finance partner for vehicle financing

1 Jul 2024 , 10:58 AM

Ashok Leyland Ltd, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, has partnered with Bajaj Finance for vehicle financing throughout India. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

This partnership aims to offer personalized and efficient financial solutions to their customers.

At the time of writing, shares of Ashok Leyland is trading at ₹241.57 which is a 0.13% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 44% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

Ashok Leyland CFO, KM Balaji, highlighted that this strategic alliance will enhance Ashok Leyland’s market presence. Anup Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, expressed optimism that their superior processes will benefit more vehicle owners and help them grow their operations.

 

  Ashok Leyland
  Bajaj Finance
