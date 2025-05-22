NTPC Green Energy Wins 80 MW Battery Storage Project from NHPC in Kerala

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has secured a major order from NHPC Ltd for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Kerala. The company won the bid through an e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC under its standalone BESS tender for the Inter-State Transmission System.

The total capacity awarded to NGEL includes two projects of 40 MW/160 MWh each, making a combined capacity of 80 MW/320 MWh.

One project will be developed at the Pothencode substation with a tariff of ₹4.57 lakh per MW per month.

The second project will be set up at the Sreekantapuram substation with a tariff of ₹4.34 lakh per MW per month.

The projects are part of NHPC’s 125 MW/500 MWh battery storage tender, which includes viability gap funding support to make such clean energy projects financially viable.

As per the tender terms, the battery systems must run at least one cycle per day and maintain 95% monthly system availability. They are also required to ensure at least 85% roundtrip AC-to-AC efficiency on a monthly basis.

Only commercially established and operational technologies are allowed, reducing implementation risks and supporting timely commissioning. This project win is aligned with NTPC Green Energy’s strategy to expand its renewable and energy storage footprint across the country.

