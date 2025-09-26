iifl-logo

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

26 Sep 2025 , 03:40 PM

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Thursday signed a ₹40,000-crore agreement with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to develop integrated food manufacturing facilities across India, according to sources.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the World Food India 2025 event. Reliance Industries had unveiled this investment plan in August at its annual general meeting, describing the initiative as the creation of “Asia’s largest integrated food parks” incorporating AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies.

RCPL, spun off from Reliance Retail into a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has grown rapidly into one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, generating over ₹11,000 crore in revenue within three years of its inception.

Under the MoU, RCPL plans to invest more than ₹1,500 crore to establish integrated facilities for food products and beverages in Katol, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh).

At the August AGM, Reliance Industries director Isha Ambani highlighted RCPL as a key growth engine of the group, aiming to achieve ₹1 lakh crore in revenue within five years and expand its footprint globally.

Ambani noted that RCPL’s long-term goal is to become India’s largest FMCG company with an international presence, with its FMCG operations serving as a blueprint for future expansion into apparel, electronics, and other consumer segments.

RCPL has strengthened its portfolio through acquisitions of consumer brands like Tagz Foods and launched house brands across categories, including Campa, Independence, Alan’s, Enzo, and Ravalgaon, covering products from soaps to beverages.

26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
26 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
26 Sep 2025|01:34 PM
