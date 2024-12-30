iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL Wins ₹137 Crore Rail Project to Boost Central Railway Infrastructure

30 Dec 2024 , 11:07 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), a state-owned undertaking, said on Dec 30 that Central Railway has awarded the mega infrastructure project to it with L1 status. The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.

It is focused upgradation work of a 2×25 KV traction system in the Bhusaval-Khandwa section designed with Scott connected transformers, aimed at achieving the loading of 3,000 MT. The contract amount amounts to ₹137.17 crore, inclusive of taxes and will be issued through an EPC basis. RVNL agreed to complete the work within two years.

Although the tendering entity has secured this deal, however, RVNL’s bottomline slips to ₹286.9 crore for Q2 FY25 from ₹394.3 crore in the same period last year, down 27% YoY. Revenue of operations declined by 1.2% YoY to ₹4,855 crore from ₹4,914.3 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA slipped 9% at ₹271.5 crore with the margin coming in at 5.6% from 6% a year ago-the operative woes seem to be piling up. Sequentially, QoQ, the company’s net profit increased, and the rise was 28.1% as the revenue improved 19.2%. Tax expenses declined by 0.5% YoY but jumped 17.2% QoQ to ₹4,731.5 crore during the quarter.

Related Tags

  • Central Railway Infrastructure
  • Rail Project
  • RVNL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.