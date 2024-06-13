iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ather Energy to set its third plant, in Maharashtra

13 Jun 2024 , 03:00 PM

Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric vehicles, has selected Aurangabad, Maharashtra, as the location of its third facility.

According to the Business Daily, which cited sources, a deal in this regard is anticipated to be signed shortly. The factory will be constructed over 100 acres in phases, with Ather planning to invest ₹1,000 Crore on it, according to the article.

The article further stated that the plant will be situated in the town of Bidkin, Aurangabad. Hosur, Tamil Nadu is home to Ather’s two other plants: an assembly facility and a battery plant.

Hero MotoCorp paid ₹124 Crore earlier this month to purchase a 2.2% stake in Ather Energy.

Based in Bengaluru Designing, creating, manufacturing, marketing, servicing, developing, and managing software pertaining to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure are all done by Ather Energy. The business also provides additional ancillary services and manages systems for the storage, distribution, and use of electric power, including energy from batteries.

In FY24, Ather Energy reported revenue of ₹1,753.8 Crore.

By early next year, the Bengaluru-based business hopes to go public. As Bloomberg News revealed in February, Ather has been choosing banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that may fetch up to $2 billion.

According to the report, the company may try to raise as much as $400 million through the selling of shares, though specifics like the number and valuation may vary.

In 2013, following their graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain launched Ather. In 2022, the business raised around $128 million in a series E round, including participation from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. and current investors Hero MotoCorp Ltd., a manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Co-founders of Flipkart Sachin and Binny Bansal, as well as Tiger Global Management, are among the other backers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Ather Energy
  • Maharashtra
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.