Awfis targets 135,000 seats by the end of FY25

By the end of the current fiscal year, Awfis Space Solutions, a provider of flexible workspace, hopes to have expanded its inventory by 50% to 135,000 seats, the majority of which will be managed office space.

Additionally, the company wants to boost its revenue by 30% in FY25. According to deputy chief executive Sumit Lakhani, this growth would come from increasing supply and achieving higher occupancy rates at its current centers.

According to Lakhani, the company plans to add roughly 40,000 more seats by the end of FY25, based on the FY25 projection viewpoint, and now has about 95,000 operating seats.

“During the January to March quarter, 22 new centres were opened, and 73% of these centres operated under a managed aggregation model,” Lakhani stated. “Additionally, 15,084 new seats were added, with 69% of these seats being part of the managed aggregation model.”

