Escorts Kubota December tractor sales fall ~11%

1 Jan 2025 , 03:28 PM

Shares of Escorts Kubota Ltd., an agricultural equipment manufacturer, slumped on January 1, 2025, after the firm revealed its December 2024 sales numbers.

At around 12.10 PM, Escorts Kubota was trading 1.93% lower at ₹3,268.35 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,332.55 on NSE.

Escorts Kubota reported in an exchange filing on Wednesday that its overall tractor sales declined by over 11% in December to 5,472 units, compared to 6,136 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales for Escorts Kubota down 12.5% year on year to 5,016 units, while exports rose 12.6% to 456 units from 405 last year.

Escorts Kubota’s overall sales volume increased by 4.5% between October and December, reaching 32,556 units. While domestic sales rose 6% year on year, exports fell nearly 30% to 971 units.

Escorts Kubota sold 88,921 units in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which is roughly identical (down 0.8%) to the 89,649 units sold in the same period last year. 

The company’s construction equipment segment sold 873 machines in December, the biggest monthly sales total in company history. The division sold 792 machines in December 2023, representing a 10.2% increase.

Construction equipment purchases were boosted by forthcoming changes to pollution requirements, which are expected to take effect this month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

  • Escorts Kubota
  • Escorts Kubota Sales
