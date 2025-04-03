Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, registered 4% increase in mined metal production for Q4 FY25 at 310,000 tonnes as against the previous year’s 299,000 tonnes in Q4 FY24.

Production was higher due to higher mined metal grade, improved mill recovery and higher volumes from Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines. Refined zinc production for the quarter was 214,000 tonnes and lead production was 56,000 tonnes.

However, saleable silver output fell to 177 metric tonnes in the quarter, despite a rise in metal production. Hindustan Zinc has also achieved 3% growth in wind power generation at 63 million units (MU) in Q4 FY25. The group remains the largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer in the world.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd closed at ₹458.77 which is a 4% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 39% in the last one year, and 18% in the last one month.