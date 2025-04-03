iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

3 Apr 2025 , 11:28 PM

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group Company, registered 4% increase in mined metal production for Q4 FY25 at 310,000 tonnes as against the previous year’s 299,000 tonnes in Q4 FY24.

Production was higher due to higher mined metal grade, improved mill recovery and higher volumes from Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines. Refined zinc production for the quarter was 214,000 tonnes and lead production was 56,000 tonnes.

However, saleable silver output fell to 177 metric tonnes in the quarter, despite a rise in metal production. Hindustan Zinc has also achieved 3% growth in wind power generation at 63 million units (MU) in Q4 FY25. The group remains the largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer in the world.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd closed at ₹458.77 which is a 4% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 39% in the last one year, and 18% in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Metal Production
  • Q4 profit news
  • Q4 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|11:28 PM
Ola Electric Launches #HyperDelivery for Same-Day EV Purchase &amp; Registration

Ola Electric Launches #HyperDelivery for Same-Day EV Purchase &amp; Registration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|10:53 PM
Mahindra Lifespace Bags Two Redevelopment Projects in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Bags Two Redevelopment Projects in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|10:19 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|01:39 PM
Vipul Organics’ Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 80%, Raises ₹36.74 Crore

Vipul Organics’ Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 80%, Raises ₹36.74 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|01:25 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.