LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

The shares of LG Electronics have made a stellar debut on the stock market. The shares get listed at a 50% premium of IPO price of ₹1140 per share.

LG Electronics listed at ₹1710.10 per share on NSE, around 50.1% premium and at ₹1715 on BSE.

The IPO of LG Electronics receives 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw the highest interest, getting subscribed 166.51 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 22.44 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 3.54 times.

The initial public offer of ₹11,607 crore opened for subscription from October 07 to October 09, 2025. The company offered its shares at a price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics India is a leading company in the premium segment across washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions. The Indian market has become increasingly important for its parent company, with its revenue share rising from 3.5% in 2021 to 4.3% in 2024.

The brand also sees strong growth potential due to low product penetration, a growing market size, and supportive government policies. With the expansion of its Sri City manufacturing plant, the company aims to boost its export share from 6% to 10% by FY28.