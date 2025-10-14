iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

14 Oct 2025 , 11:12 AM

The shares of LG Electronics have made a stellar debut on the stock market. The shares get listed at a 50% premium of IPO price of ₹1140 per share.

LG Electronics listed at ₹1710.10 per share on NSE, around 50.1% premium and at ₹1715 on BSE.

The IPO of LG Electronics receives 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw the highest interest, getting subscribed 166.51 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 22.44 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 3.54 times.

The initial public offer of ₹11,607 crore opened for subscription from October 07 to October 09, 2025. The company offered its shares at a price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share.

LG Electronics India is a leading company in the premium segment across washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions. The Indian market has become increasingly important for its parent company, with its revenue share rising from 3.5% in 2021 to 4.3% in 2024.

The brand also sees strong growth potential due to low product penetration, a growing market size, and supportive government policies. With the expansion of its Sri City manufacturing plant, the company aims to boost its export share from 6% to 10% by FY28.

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • LG Electronics
  • LG electronics listing price
  • lg electronics share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2025|11:12 AM
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|03:16 PM
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|10:30 AM
Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2025|01:53 PM
LG Electronics India Limited IPO

LG Electronics India Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2025|11:10 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.