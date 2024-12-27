iifl-logo-icon 1
Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

27 Dec 2024 , 09:09 AM

Mankind Pharma Ltd announced that it has partnered with Innovent Biologics on Thursday to exclusively license and commercialise the novel immunotherapy medicine Sintilimab. The said drug will be used to treat cancer in India.

This strategic alliance intends to solve important cancer treatment obstacles and promote patient access to novel therapeutic choices in the region, according to a joint statement from the firms.

Sintilimab is marketed in China as TYVYT (sintilimab injectable) and was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.

Sintilimab is not approved in India. We will file for regulatory approval in India early next year and complete all mandatory regulatory processes, including Mankind Pharma conducting a phase 3 clinical trial for successful approval in India once we receive permission from the regulator to conduct such clinical trials, a Mankind Pharma spokesperson said.

According to the deal with Innovent, Mankind Pharma would have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell, and distribute sintilimab in India. According to the announcement, Innovent will monitor the product’s manufacturing and supply, assuring consistent availability and compliance with high-quality standards.

According to, Innovent Biologics’ Chief Business Officer, Samuel Zhang, the company is committed to advancing patient care in India by making cutting-edge treatments more accessible and affordable.

