NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

7 Nov 2025 , 03:30 PM

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has secured a new work order worth ₹350.31 crore from the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services for major capital civil works at HVF and the AVNL Estate.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the order was received in the ordinary course of business and pertains to domestic project management work, excluding GST. Following the announcement, NBCC shares were trading 1.74% higher at ₹113.35 on the NSE as of 3:26 PM.

The latest order strengthens NBCC’s expanding infrastructure portfolio. In September, the company signed an MoU with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for infrastructure projects worth around ₹3,700 crore near Jaipur International Airport.

NBCC also inked an agreement with HUDCO to execute four construction projects across India, further diversifying its order book.

In the June quarter, the company reported a 26% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹132 crore, supported by robust revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

