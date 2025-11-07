iifl-logo

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for ₹272 Crore project

7 Nov 2025 , 01:36 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project. The order is worth over ₹272 Crore.

The contract includes the design, supply, testing, and commissioning of traction substations, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in a traction system across the Daund–Solapur sections of Central Railway.

The project will meet a 3,000 MT loading target. The company plans to execute the project within a period of 24 months. It shall be undertaken on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. 

At around 1.27 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading marginally lower at ₹317.70, against the previous close of ₹317.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹319.80, and ₹314, respectively.

The company also informed the exchanges that the promoters or promoter group of the company do not have interest in Central Railway. The order does not fall within related party transactions.

In October, Rail Vikas secured three new orders. This also includes a major infrastructure contract worth ₹165.5 Crore awarded by the North Eastern Railway, under its normal course of business operations. 

