iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 net profit down by ~19.70% y-o-y

12 Nov 2025 , 11:30 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited registered a net profit of ₹230.30 Crore for Q2 FY26. In the same quarter of previous fiscal, net profit came in at ₹286.9 Crore. This was a decline of 19.70% on a year-on-year basis, said the company.

For the reported quarter ended September 2025, the business’ revenue from operations were reported at ₹5,123 Crore, commented RVNL. This is 5.5% higher than ₹4,855 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

It also said that its EBITDA for the current quarter dipped 20.30% to ₹216.90 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business registered an EBITDA of ₹272 Crore.

The company’s expenses during the September 2025 quarter rose to ₹5,015 Crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to ₹4,731.52 Crore.

Despite the decline in profit, RVNL’s total income jumped to ₹5,333.36 Crore from ₹5,136.07 Crore during July-September FY25.

The Railway PSU commented on its performance that it was lower than expected during Q2.

The company, however, also highlighted that during this quarter, it witnessed improvement in its profitability on a sequential basis. During the stated period, EBITDA margin came in at 1.4%. The topline was down in the first quarter of the financial year ended March 2026.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Rail Vikas Nigam
  • Rail Vikas Nigam News
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Q2
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Results
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Stock
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Enterprises unveils ₹24,930 Crore rights issue details

Adani Enterprises unveils ₹24,930 Crore rights issue details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2025|11:34 AM
Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 net profit down by ~19.70% y-o-y

Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 net profit down by ~19.70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2025|11:30 AM
Max Financial Services net profit slips ~96% y-o-y

Max Financial Services net profit slips ~96% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2025|11:27 AM
Physicswallah Limited IPO

Physicswallah Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2025|11:09 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 12th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 12th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2025|08:54 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.