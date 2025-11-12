Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 net profit down by ~19.70% y-o-y

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited registered a net profit of ₹230.30 Crore for Q2 FY26. In the same quarter of previous fiscal, net profit came in at ₹286.9 Crore. This was a decline of 19.70% on a year-on-year basis, said the company.

For the reported quarter ended September 2025, the business’ revenue from operations were reported at ₹5,123 Crore, commented RVNL. This is 5.5% higher than ₹4,855 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

It also said that its EBITDA for the current quarter dipped 20.30% to ₹216.90 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business registered an EBITDA of ₹272 Crore.

The company’s expenses during the September 2025 quarter rose to ₹5,015 Crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to ₹4,731.52 Crore.

Despite the decline in profit, RVNL’s total income jumped to ₹5,333.36 Crore from ₹5,136.07 Crore during July-September FY25.

The Railway PSU commented on its performance that it was lower than expected during Q2.

The company, however, also highlighted that during this quarter, it witnessed improvement in its profitability on a sequential basis. During the stated period, EBITDA margin came in at 1.4%. The topline was down in the first quarter of the financial year ended March 2026.

