RVNL secures ₹156.40 Crore order from South Western Railway

24 Feb 2025 , 10:30 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received the status of the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major project by South Western Railway, stated the company on Friday. The project involves the “Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for the supply, erection, testing design, and commissioning of the 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and Power Supply (PSI) System”. The project shall be between Rayadurga and Topavagada in the TK-RDG section.

As per the company, the scope of contract includes establishing Sectioning and Paralleling Posts (SSPs), Transmission Substations (TSS), and Switching Posts (SPs). It shall also include electrical general services, engineering, and telecommunication works. The total length of the project is approx. 99.463 RKM/114.145 TKM.

As per SEBI, the project is domestic in nature, have an 18-month timeline for completion. The overall estimated project cost is ₹156.36 Crore.

RVNL has followed standard business operations. The promoter group is not at all involved in the awarding of this project. The company has confirmed that it is not a related party transaction.

Rail Vikas Nigam is a public sector undertaking (PSU), that comes under the Ministry of Railways. The company is engaged in the development and implementation of rail infrastructure projects in India.

