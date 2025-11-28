RVNL secures ₹9.60 Crore LoA from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price declined in the opening trade on November 28 despite the company’s announcement of securing a new project from East Coast Railway.

At around 12.32 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading 0.83% lower at ₹321.85, against the previous close of ₹324.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹324.60, and ₹321.50, respectively,

The company stated in its filing with the exchanges, “RVNL has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Coast Railway for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IP based video surveillance system, version 3.1 for rolling stock of ECoR.”

The company said that the total estimated cost of this project is ₹9.64 Crore. As per the details disclosed by the company, it should commence the project within a period of 30 days from the issue date of contract. The estimated timeline for completion of the project is 180 days.

Last week, the company also announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth ₹180.77 Crore. The contract underlines design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of OHE modification. This also includes feeder wire work of 2×25 kV traction system for upgradation of capacity of UTR-MWP section (184 RKM/386 TKM) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway.

