Wipro inks pact with Netskope for cybersecurity optimisation services

On Tuesday (December 3), IT major Wipro Ltd announced a partnership with Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), to provide global organizations with an integrated service that optimizes and enhances cybersecurity results for people, processes, and technology investments.

Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, assesses businesses’ current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, provides consolidation guidelines, and delivers cost-effective strategies for increasing business performance.

Saugat Sindhu, Global Head of Advisory Services, Cybersecurity, and Risk Services at Wipro, stated, “Many organizations today face the problem of controlling application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations.

The CyberTransform Optimisation Service makes use of Wipro’s proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC), a content service that tracks industry-specific national and international regulatory changes, as well as Netskope’s Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based offering that provides detailed financial analyses and tailored business cases.

Wipro CyberTransform SM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, gives clients a comprehensive picture of SASE economic and productivity benefits for various network and security transformation scenarios, allowing them to make faster and better decisions to achieve their business objectives.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com