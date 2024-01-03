iifl-logo-icon 1
Construction Materials Sector

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.

BHEL gains ~2% on clinching deal worth ₹4,000 Crore

The facility would be built close to the current 2,000-MW thermal power station (TPS) in Singrauli, Uttar Pradesh.

RITES Soars 5% on Securing ₹414 Crore IIT Bhubaneswar Campus Project

RITES shares saw a 2% increase in trading on February 26 as of 3:20 pm.

L&T Construction Secures Major Contract for Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit Project

With a total length of around 12.5 km and 7 underground stations, the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A is an extension of the current Jakarta MRT Line

NBCC to Complete Pending 22,000 Flats in Amrapali Projects by March 2025

NBCC aims to complete construction in all pending projects by March 2025 and deliver flats to homebuyers

L&T, Kalpataru Submit Lower Bids for Aramco's $10 Billion Master Gas System Project

Both businesses were chosen as contractors for the project out of ten, with Kalpataru winning the lowest bid for three packages and L&T for one.

Dilip Buildcon inks agreement with PWD in Goa

Dilip Buildcon's net profit in Q3FY24 fell 3.2% year on year (YoY) to ₹107.4 Crore.

Patel Engineering Emerges as Lowest Bidder for ₹525.36 Crore Telangana Project

The project is slated for completion within 24 months from the contract award date, as mentioned in the company's filing to the stock exchanges

L&T Construction wins major contract for five-tower residential project in Thane

L&T considers orders between ₹1,000 Crore and ₹2,500 Crore to be 'significant'.

NBCC gets nod for ₹10,000 Crore Amrapali projects

NBCC reported sales of 5,000 units for ₹2,900 Crore across multiple residential projects of the former Amrapali Group in December 2023.

